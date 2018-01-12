Lady Buckeyes rally past Meigs, 55-53

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — The Lady Marauders simply ended up on the wrong end of back-and-forth battle.

The Meigs girls basketball team dropped a 55-53 decision to Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Nelsonville-York on Thursday evening in Athens County, as Mary-Kate McCulloch sank the game-winning bucket for the Lady Buckeyes in the closing seconds.

The Lady Marauders (7-6, 3-3 TVC Ohio) — who’ve fell in three straight league games — trailed by a 12-to-8 clip after eight minutes of play, and the Lady Buckeyes (9-4, 5-1) added one point to their advantage in the second quarter, as the hosts enjoyed a 26-21 halftime edge.

Meigs started the second half with a 19-to-10 run and headed into the fourth quarter with a 40-36 lead. The Maroon and Gold were outscored by a 19-to-13 margin in the final eight minutes, however, as Nelsonville-York snatched the 55-53 victory.

Collectively, Meigs shot 19-of-45 (42.2 percent) from the field, including 9-of-23 (39.1 percent) from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, NYHS was 21-of-50 (42 percent) from the field, including 6-of-18 (33.3 percent) from deep.

MHS was just 6-of-13 (46.2 percent) from the free throw line, where Nelsonville-York shot 7-of-9 (77.8 percent).

The Lady Buckeyes claimed a narrow 29-27 rebounding advantage, while committing just six turnovers, half as many as the Lady Marauders. NYHS also held advantages of 12-to-11 in assists and 8-to-4 in steals, while the guests picked up a 4-to-1 edge in blocked shots.

MHS junior Becca Pullins hit a game-high five three-pointers and led the Lady Marauders with 22 points. Madison Fields hit a pair of triples and wound up with 10 points, while Kassidy Betzing made one three-pointer on her way to nine points.

Madison Hendricks contributed eight points to the Maroon and Gold, Marissa Noble added three points on a trifecta, while Taylor Swartz chipped in with one marker.

Betzing came in with team-highs of nine rebounds and seven assists, while Swartz paced the defense with three blocks and one steal.

The Lady Buckeyes were led by Jessie Addis with 30 points, 12 of which came from long range. Joscelyn Heller had 10 points in the win, McCulloch, Kyla Henderson and Ashleigh Cantrell each scored four points, while Grace Sinnott and Haley Hurd finished with two points and one point respectively.

Henderson hauled in a game-high 15 rebounds, while McCulloch and Addis each dished out four assists. McCulloch led the NYHS defense with three steals and the team’s lone rejection.

Meigs will try to flip the script when the Lady Buckeyes visit Rocksprings on Feb. 5.

The Lady Marauders return to the court on Monday at Eastern.

By Alex Hawley

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

