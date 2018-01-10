Parker hits 1K mark at Alderson Broaddus

Alderson Broaddus senior Jordan Parker — a 2014 graduate of Eastern High School, where she also surpassed 1,000 points for her career — became the eighth member of the ABU women’s basketball 1,000-point club on Tuesday in Philippi, W.Va. Parker reached the milestone with her 10th point of the game, coming eight minutes into the second quarter of the Battlers’ 77-58 victory over Great Midwest Athletic Conference guest Salem. Parker finished with a game-high 24 points, a season-high for the guard. (Courtesy Photo)

