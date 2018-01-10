Rio Grande women crack NAIA Top 25

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The University of Rio Grande is ranked No. 21 in the latest NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 poll released by the national office announced Tuesday.

The RedStorm, 18-1 and the winners of 16 straight games, were one of two new squads in the poll, which was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions. Taylor University is the other, coming in at No. 22.

Rio Grande, which appears in the Top 25 for the first time since being ranked No. 24 in the final regular season poll of the 2014-15 season, is scheduled to return to action on Saturday at West Virginia University Tech.

Concordia (Neb.) is the new No. 1 team, earning 11 of 12 first place votes and 312 total points to earn the top spot. This is the Bulldogs’ 14th No. 1 ranking all time, which is the third most in DII Women’s Basketball.

Concordia is one of just two undefeated teams remaining in this week’s Top 25 Poll, along with No. 2 Southeastern (Fla.) – which received one first place vote and 302 total points.

Rounding out the top five is College of the Ozarks (Mo.) with 292 points, Saint Xavier (Ill.) with 282 points and

defending national champion Marian (Ind.) with 272 points.

Saint Francis (Ind.) and Indiana East were the two schools that dropped from the Top 25. IU East, like Rio a member of the River States Conference, garnered 39 points in the balloting for 27th place.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.