RV places 2nd at River Rat Invite

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — A magnificent seven.

The River Valley swim team had seven first place finishes on Saturday at its River Rat Invitational in Gallia County, leading RVHS to a second place finish in both the boys and girls team competitions.

The Lady Raiders finished first in five events, including two relays, the 200-meter medley and the 400m freestyle relay. The RVHS girls also had relay teams place fifth in the 400m freestyle and the 200m freestyle.

The Lady Raiders three individual first place finishes were Alyssa Lollathin in the 100m butterfly and the 400m freestyle, and Elisabeth Moffett in the 100m breaststroke.

Also 400m freestyle, Natosha Rankin was fourth and Maddie Tabor was fifth. Rankin was fifth in the 100m butterfly, while Julia Nutter was fifth in the 100m breaststroke.

The RVHS girls picked up five runner-up finishes, with Moffett taking second in the 200m individual medley, Jenna Burke placing second in both the 200m freestyle and the 100m freestyle, and Kenzie Baker finishing second in both the 50m freestyle and the 100m backstroke.

Also in the 200m freestyle, Nutter claimed fourth and Tabor finished sixth. Alyssa Bennett was eighth in the 100m freestyle and ninth in the 100m backstroke, while Bailey Bennett was 10th in the 100m freestyle and 16th in the 50m freestyle.

The RVHS boys had relay teams finish first and fifth in the 400m freestyle, second and fifth in the 200m freestyle, and fifth in the 200m medley.

The Raiders two individual first place finishers were Ryan Lollathin in the 400m freestyle and Ethan Cline in the 100m backstroke. Also in the 100m backstroke, Noah Meerwinck was third, Jack Farley was fourth and Chase Johnson was eighth.

The River Valley boys had three individual runner-up finishes, Cline in the 100m freestyle, Ryan Lollathin in the 200m freestyle and George Rickett in the 100m butterfly.

Also in the 100m freestyle, Will Edgar was fourth, Ian Eblin was seventh and Ethan Browning was eight. In the 200m freestyle Cole Franklin was fourth and Will Edgar was fifth, while Franklin took third in the 100m butterfly.

Eblin placed third in the 200m individual medley, while Rickett was third in the 100m breaststroke. In the 50m freestyle, Browning took ninth, Meerwinck was 11th and Johnson finished 15th.

The Silver and Black swim again on Monday at Teays Valley.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

