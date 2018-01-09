Ohio Associated Press boys state basketball poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points:
|DIVISION I
|1. Upper Arlington (3)
|10-0
|125
|2. Huber Hts. Wayne (4)
|10-0
|93
|3. Cin. Moeller (1)
|8-3
|79
|4. Cin. Princeton (2)
|9-0
|74
|5. Solon (2)
|9-1
|67
|6. Tol. St. John’s (1)
|8-2
|61
|7. Dublin Coffman (1)
|10-0
|59
|8. Garfield Hts. (2)
|7-1
|58
|9. Lakewood St. Edward
|11-2
|47
|10. Logan
|9-0
|40
|(tie) Springfield
|9-0
|40
|Others receiving 12 or more points: Sylvania Southview 30. Pickerington N. 29. Uniontown Lake 26. Sylvania Northview 25. Dresden Tri-Valley 16. Franklin 13.¤
|DIVISION II
|1. Wauseon (6)
|9-0
|120
|2. Cin. McNicholas (4)
|10-0
|98
|3. Elida
|10-0
|85
|4. Cols. Beechcroft (3)
|8-1
|76
|5. Cin. Indian Hill (1)
|8-0
|71
|6. Mentor Lake Cath.
|8-0
|67
|7. Parma Hts. Holy Name
|8-0
|56
|8. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (1)
|9-0
|45
|9. Proctorville Fairland
|8-3
|35
|10. Trotwood-Madison
|6-2
|34
|Others receiving 12 or more points: Cols. Eastmoor 33. Cin. Hughes 32. Akr. SVSM (1) 31. Cin. Summit Country Day 29. Gallipolis Gallia 23. Poland Seminary (1) 21. Zanesville 13. Chillicothe Unioto 12.¤
|DIVISION III
|1. Cols. Ready
|10-0
|109
|2. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (2)
|10-0
|106
|3. Versailles (4)
|10-0
|101
|4. Ottawa-Glandorf (3)
|9-0
|99
|5. Cin. Deer Park
|9-0
|72
|6. Oregon Stritch (1)
|10-1
|71
|7. Oak Hill (3)
|10-0
|70
|8. Leavittsburg Labrae (2)
|7-0
|57
|9. Galion Northmor
|10-1
|30
|10. Anna
|9-2
|27
|(tie) Archbold
|7-2
|27
|Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Country Day 25. Belmont Union Local 24. Gahanna Cols. Academy 21. N. Lima S. Range (2) 20. Tipp City Bethel 15.¤
|DIVISION IV
|1. Ft. Loramie (8)
|10-0
|127
|2. McDonald (1)
|8-1
|94
|3. Hannibal River (3)
|9-0
|83
|4. Spring. Cath. Cent.
|9-1
|76
|5. Tol. Christian
|9-1
|63
|6. Sugar Grove Berne Union (1)
|8-2
|56
|7. Tree of Life
|8-1
|49
|8. Minster
|5-2
|48
|9. Mansfield St. Peter’s (3)
|11-0
|39
|(tie) Xenia Legacy Christian Academy
|9-2
|39
|Others receiving 12 or more points: Pandora-Gilboa 24. Strasburg-Franklin 21. Ottoville 21. Sarahsville Shenandoah 16. Shekinah Christian 15. Windham 15. Pettisville 15. Cornerstone Christian 15.¤