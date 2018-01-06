Flyers zip past OVCS, 66-27

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – The arrival of 2018 has not started the way the Defenders had hoped for.

In its second game of the new year, the Ohio Valley Christian boys basketball team was defeated by a final score of 66-27 by the visiting Ironton St. Joseph Flyers.

The Defenders (3-10) fell behind early in the contest – as the Flyers (8-2) soared to what proved to be an insurmountable lead by way of an 11-0 run.

OVC scored only once in the first quarter, as Justin Beaver’s three-pointer at the 4:37 mark provided its only offensive tally. The Flyers surged to a 21-3 advantage in the first by way of a 11-for-17 shooting performance. In contrast, OVC shot just 1-for-11 from the field.

OVC increased its offensive output in the second quarter. However, St. Joseph continued to generate scoring as well, extending the deficit to 36-13 at halftime.

For the first half, the Flyers shot 16-for-30 for a total of 53 percent. Meanwhile, the Defenders shot just 4-for-22 for a total of 18 percent.

Ironton St. Joseph broke the game open with a 16-10 run for a 52-23 lead at the end of the third quarter. The Flyers also dominated rebounding in the third period, as they collected 10 rebounds in comparison to two by the Defenders. The Flyers out rebounded the Defenders 41-14 in the game.

The Defenders were held to just four points as a team in the fourth quarter, as the Flyers utilized a 14-4 run to close out their eighth win of the season.

OVC boys basketball head coach Steve Rice assessed his team’s performance.

“We came out flat,” he said. “We didn’t have a lot of energy to begin the game. The Flyers moved the ball really well and are well coached. They got a lot of good looks in the first quarter and we didn’t play good defense.”

Coach Rice also highlighted what could be learned by his team’s performance.

“A couple of our young guys came in and gave us some minutes. They played strong, good defense, and were aggressive,” Rice said. “I’m just looking for guys that want to step up and give me energy off the bench, play hard, and give me a lot of effort.”

Justin Beaver lead the Defenders in scoring with 12 points. Andrew Dubs provided eight points in the loss. Jeremiah Swab and Micah Swab each had five points and two points respectively.

Chase Walters paced ISJHS with 16 points and Joey McDavid chipped in 11 markers.

Ohio Valley Christian junior Miciah Swab defends an Ironton Saint Joseph player during the first half of Friday night’s boys basketball contest in Gallipolis, Ohio. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/01/web1_1.7-OVC-MSwab.jpg Ohio Valley Christian junior Miciah Swab defends an Ironton Saint Joseph player during the first half of Friday night’s boys basketball contest in Gallipolis, Ohio. Scott Jones|OVP Sports Ohio Valley Christian junior Justin Beaver (14) releases a shot attempt over a pair of Ironton Saint Joseph defenders during the first half of Friday night’s boys basketball contest in Gallipolis, Ohio. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/01/web1_OVC-Beaver.jpg Ohio Valley Christian junior Justin Beaver (14) releases a shot attempt over a pair of Ironton Saint Joseph defenders during the first half of Friday night’s boys basketball contest in Gallipolis, Ohio. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) Scott Jones|OVP Sports

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106.

