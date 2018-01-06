OVCS falls to Lady Flyers, 31-21

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – The Lady Defenders took to the court for the first time in 2018 as they played host to the visiting Ironton St. Joseph Lady Flyers on Friday night, with both teams searching for their third overall win of the season.

Unfortunately, the Ohio Valley Christian girls basketball team shot just 5-of-30 from the field and made only 1-of-11 three-pointers en route to a 31-21 setback.

The Lady Defenders (2-8) ended the first half of play trailing the Lady Flyers (3-6) by a score of 19-13.

Ironton St. Joseph established its early lead on the heels of Alyson Johnson’s 13 first half points. Johnson led all scorers in the game as she finished with 17 points.

For the game, OVCS shot 8-of-17 from the free throw line for 47 percent. In contrast, Ironton St. Joseph shot 5-of-15 from the charity stripe for 33 percent. The Lady Defenders pulled down a total of 23 rebounds.

The Lady Defenders were led in scoring by senior Cori Hutchison and Emily Childers, as each scored seven points in the contest.

Following the game, OVCS girls varsity head coach Chris Burnett assessed his team’s performance.

“We cut the lead to four points with five minutes to go. I thought our girls did a good job in the third quarter and early part of the fourth quarter defensively and moving the ball on offense,” Burnett said. “We had too many turnovers, mistakes we shouldn’t be making and that got us in the end. I learned a lot about our team tonight.”

Kristen Durst followed both Hutchison and Childers with four points, while Yuyan Sun and Olivia Neal completed the Lady Defender tally with two points and one point, respectively.

Ashley Bartram, Emma Whaley and Faith Mahlmeister followed Johnson with four points apiece, while Emilee Blankenship completed the winning tally with two markers.

OVCS will return to the hardwood on Tuesday as it faces Wood County Christian.

Ohio Valley Christian freshman Lauren Ragan (5) fires a pass to a teammate during the second half of Friday night’s girls basketball contest against Ironton Saint Joseph in Gallipolis, Ohio. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/01/web1_1.7-OVC-Ragan.jpg Ohio Valley Christian freshman Lauren Ragan (5) fires a pass to a teammate during the second half of Friday night’s girls basketball contest against Ironton Saint Joseph in Gallipolis, Ohio. Scott Jones|OVP Sports Ohio Valley Christian junior Makala Sizemore looks to make a pass during the second half of Friday night’s girls basketball contest against Ironton Saint Joseph in Gallipolis, Ohio. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/01/web1_OVC-Sizemore.jpg Ohio Valley Christian junior Makala Sizemore looks to make a pass during the second half of Friday night’s girls basketball contest against Ironton Saint Joseph in Gallipolis, Ohio. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) Scott Jones|OVP Sports Ohio Valley Christian junior Emily Childers dribbles past an Ironton Saint Joseph defender during the second half of Friday night’s girls basketball contest in Gallipolis, Ohio. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/01/web1_OVC-Childers.jpg Ohio Valley Christian junior Emily Childers dribbles past an Ironton Saint Joseph defender during the second half of Friday night’s girls basketball contest in Gallipolis, Ohio. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) Scott Jones|OVP Sports

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106.

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106.