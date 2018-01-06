Marauders knock off Alexander, 58-47

ALBANY, Ohio — From winless to a winning streak.

After beginning the season with nine straight setbacks, the Meigs boys basketball team has now won back-to-back games, with the Marauders topping Alexander by a 58-47 tally on Friday night in Athens County.

Meigs (2-9, 1-4 TVC Ohio) — which earned its first win of the year over by four points Wood County Christian on Dec. 29 in Marietta — wasted no time on Friday, charging out to an 18-7 lead through eight minutes of play.

The Spartans (5-4, 4-2) — who’ve now dropped three straight decisions — held pace with MHS in the second quarter, as the Marauders took a 32-21 lead into the half.

Meigs added two points to its advantage in the third quarter, outscoring AHS by a 10-8 count to make the margin 42-29 with eight minutes to play.

Alexander saved its best for last, scoring 18 points in the fourth quarter, but Meigs sealed the 58-47 win with a 16-point period.

The Marauders knocked down 22-of-39 (56.4 percent) field goal attempts, including 5-of-12 (41.7 percent) from beyond the arc. Alexander shot 14-of-51 (27.5 percent) from the field, including 6-of-25 (24 percent) from three-point range. Both teams missed two free throws, MHS shooting 9-of-11 (81.8 percent) and AHS going 13-of-15 (86.7 percent).

Meigs claimed a 32-to-25 rebounding edge, but committed 14 turnovers, six more than Alexander. Both teams blocked two shots, and the Marauders earned advantages of 14-to-11 in assists and 8-to-7 in steals.

MHS junior Cooper Darst — who marked a team-best eight rebounds — led the Marauders with 15 points, nine of which came from long range. Meigs senior Christian Mattox scored 13 points and dished out a team-best four assists, while Weston Baer and Zach Bartrum each hit a three-pointer and finished with 11 points apiece. Wyatt Hoover and Bobby Musser rounded out the MHS scoring column with six and two points respectively.

The Marauder defense was led by Baer with two steals and Musser with two blocks.

Kam Riley led the Spartans with 15 points, including six from three-point range. Ryan Davidson hit a trio of three-pointers and finished with 11 points, while Caleb Terry recorded 10 points and eight rebounds in the setback. Matt Brown contributed six points to the AHS cause, while Luke Kish hit one triple and chipped in with five points and five assists.

Brown and Dylan Mecum led the Spartan defense with two steals apiece, while Terry blocked two shots.

The Maroon and Gold will look to sweep Alexander when these teams meet in Rocksprings on Feb. 6.

Meigs will go for its third straight win on Friday when Nelsonville-York invades Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

