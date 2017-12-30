Skyline Bowling Invitational moved back to noon Saturday

CENTENARY, Ohio — Due to inclement weather on Friday night, the 2017 Skyline Bowling Wrestling Invitational being held Saturday at Gallia Academy will be under a two-hour delay.

The annual event, which was originally slated to start at 10 a.m., will now begin at noon Saturday.

A total of 22 teams and 208 competitors are expected to compete at the event, including local Ohio Valley Publishing programs from GAHS, Eastern, Meigs, River Valley and Wahama.

A complete recap of the event will appear in the Wednesday sports editions of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune, Point Pleasant Register and The Daily Sentinel.