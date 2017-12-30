Meigs soars past Lady Cardinals, 50-34

MARIETTA, Ohio — A little late, but a nice holiday gift nonetheless.

The Meigs girls basketball team snapped a three-game losing skid in rather convincing fashion on Friday following a 50-34 victory over East Cleveland Shaw in the opening round of the 2017 Ohio River Tournament held at Ban Johnson Arena on the campus of Marietta College in Washington County.

The Lady Marauders (5-5) found themselves in a small 8-7 hole after eight minutes of play, but the Maroon and Gold countered with a pivotal 30-16 charge over the next two quarters that all but sealed the deal on returning to .500 this season.

MHS had five different players score during a 14-9 second period run that turned a one-point deficit into a 21-17 intermission advantage, then Marissa Noble netted eight points — including two trifectas — as part of a 16-7 third quarter surge that extended the lead out to 37-24 headed into the finale.

Noble added another six points down the stretch as Meigs closed regulation on a 13-10 run to beat the Lady Cardinals by a 16-point margin.

The Lady Marauders made 21 total field goals — including five three-pointers — and also went 3-of-8 at the free throw line for 38 percent.

Noble led MHS with a game-high 19 points, followed by Kassidy Betzing with 11 points and Madison Fields with 10 markers. Becca Pullins was next with six points, while Madison Hendricks and Devin Humphreys completed the winning tally with two points apiece.

SHS netted 13 total field goals — including five trifectas — and also went 3-of-10 at the charity stripe for 30 percent. The Lady Cardinals were also held to single-digit scoring in each of the first three periods of play.

Deleah Gibson paced Shaw with 17 points and Jasmine Manuel added five points, followed by Paula Taylor and Lexi Gordon with three points each.

Shaniyah White, Demaria Collins and Dominique Tomoto also had two markers apiece in the setback.

Meigs will face Marietta in the second day of the Ohio River Tournament on Saturday at 11:15 a.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

