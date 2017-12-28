Rebels tie for 4th at Huntington meet

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Feeling festive with the final result.

The South Gallia wrestling team tied with Fairland for fourth place on Wednesday at the 2017 Huntington Holiday Classic held at Huntington High School in Ross County.

The Rebels earned seven top-four efforts en route to joining the Dragons with a final tally of 163 points as a group. Huntington Ross won the team title with 233 points, while Adena (230) and Southeastern (174) rounded out the top-three spots in the 11-team tournament.

SGHS did not come away with a weight class champion, but the Red and Gold did earn three runner-up efforts as Justin Butler (152), Chad Bostic (170) and Wyatt Rapp (285) all placed second in their respective divisions.

Bostic went 3-2 overall with three pinfall wins, while Rapp had two pinfalls while finishing 3-1. Butler went 1-1 and also scored a pinfall victory.

Jacob Birtcher (132), Sviatoslav Hryorenko (160) and Dustin Bainter (195) each placed third in their respective weight classes.

Birtcher went 4-1 overall with four pinfall wins, while Hryorenko was 3-2 with a trio of pinfall victories. Bainter scored a single pinfall while finishing 1-2 overall.

Tanner Dennison was fourth overall in the heavyweight division with two pinfall wins and a 2-2 overall mark. Jacob Neal and Caleb Neal also placed fifth and seventh, respectively, in the 285-pound weight class.

The host Huntsmen led all the teams with four individual champions, followed by Southeastern, Wellston, Adena and Trimble with two divisional champions apiece. Chesapeake and Fairland also had a weight class champion each.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2017 Huntington Holiday Classic held at Huntington High School.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

SGHSBryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

SGHSBryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.