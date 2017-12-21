Big Blacks fall at Nitro, 90-42

NITRO, W.Va. — One streak continued … just not the one the Big Blacks had hoped for.

After picking up its first win of the season 24 hours earlier, the Point Pleasant boys basketball team wasn’t as fortunate Wednesday night following a 90-42 setback to host Nitro in a non-conference contest in Kanawha County.

The Big Blacks (1-3) ran into a bit of a buzz-saw against the unbeaten Wildcats (5-0), as the guests stayed competitive through eight minutes of play before ultimately getting left behind.

Braxton Yates and Camron Long respectively scored five and four points in the opening frame, but NHS claimed the first quarter by a 21-15 count.

It was all Nitro from there as the hosts made a pivotal 24-9 surge in the second quarter en route to securing a 45-24 cushion at the break.

PPHS got four points apiece from Long and Trace Derenberger in the third stanza, but the hosts went on a 25-12 charge that eventually led to a commanding 70-36 advantage headed into the finale.

Yates made 4-of-4 free throws in the fourth, but Point was outscored 20-6 down the stretch as the Wildcats wrapped up the 48-point outcome.

The Big Blacks netted 16 total field goals — including a pair of three-pointers — and also went 8-of-10 at the free throw line for 80 percent.

Hunter Bush led the guests with 13 points, with seven of those coming in the second period. Yates was next with 11 points, while Long and Derenberger respectively added eight and six markers. Kyle Martin and Evan Cobb completed the Point Pleasant tally with two points apiece.

The Wildcats sank 37 total field goals — including eight trifectas — and also went 8-of-12 at the charity stripe for 67 percent.

Qwailei Turner and Ryan Hill both paced NHS with 20 points each, followed by Joel Sweat with 18 points and Brady Jones with nine markers. Andrew Mahairas and Zane Brooks also chipped in seven and six markers, respectively.

Landon Rogue was next with three points, while Matt Hill, Joey Buckalew and Zander Schmidt each contributed two points. Blake Green completed the winning tally with one point.

Point Pleasant returns to action next Thursday (Dec. 28) when it hosts Winfield at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

