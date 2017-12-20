Vikings top Meigs, 55-39

McARTHUR, Ohio — The comeback came up just short.

The Meigs boys basketball team cut their deficit to four points headed into the finale, but Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Vinton County finished strong and took a 55-39 victory on Tuesday evening at VCHS.

Meigs (0-8, 0-3 TVC Ohio) fell behind by 10 points, 19-9, after eight minutes of play, and the Vikings (3-3, 3-1) — winners of three straight — extended their lead to 29-17 by halftime.

The Marauders’ best period of the night was the third, in which they outscored VCHS by a 15-7 tally. Entering the finale with a 36-32 advantage, Vinton County ended the game with a 19-7 run, sealing the 55-39 triumph.

MHS junior Zach Bartrum led the guests with 23 points, followed by sophomore Weston Baer with 12. Nick Lilly and Christian Mattox rounded out the Marauder scoring with two points apiece.

Vinton County was led by the duo of Jake Speakman and Naylan Yates, pouring in 24 and 23 points respectively. Cameron Hamon and Eli Griffith each had four points to cap off the victors’ total.

The Marauders will look for revenge on Jan. 26 when the Vikings invade Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium.

This was the final game of six straight on the road for the Marauders, as they return home on Friday to face Wellston.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.