OVP Sports Briefs

OCSA honors Rio’s Vera, Jones

NEW CONCORD, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande placed two players on the Ohio Collegiate Soccer Association’s All-Ohio NAIA Women’s Soccer Team announced Monday.

Junior goal keeper Andrea Vera (Quito, Ecuador) and senior defender Jenna Jones (Lancaster, OH) represented the RedStorm on the 11-member team.

Vera posted a 9-6-1 record and recorded five shutouts in net for head coach Tony Daniels’ squad, which finished 10-9-1 after a loss to Asbury in the River States Conference tournament championship game.

Vera had 79 saves and a .745 save percentage for the RedStorm, allowing 27 goals in 17 starts.

Jones tied for third in goals scored (4) and was fourth in points (9), while also anchoring Rio’s defensive back line.

Other team members include goal keeper Romane Salvador, defender Sanni Valila and forwards Evdokia Popadinova and Camilla Anderson from the University of Northwestern Ohio; defender Regina Rudden and midfielder Amberly Knox of Mount Vernon Nazarene University; midfielder Megan Klenk and forward Maren Hance of Cincinnati Christian; and Shawnee State midfielder Jenny Campbell.

Rio’s Smith wins weekly RSC honor

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — University of Rio Grande junior Jasmine Smith averaged a double to keep the RedStorm rolling, and she earned River States Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for Dec. 11-17.

Smith, a 5-10 forward from Canal Winchester, Ohio, averaged 21.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and shot 63 percent from the floor to push Rio Grande to 2-0 on the week and 13-1 on the year. She also chipped in 2.5 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.5 steals on average. Smith made all 12 of her free throws for 100 percent.

A career-high 28 points came in a big, conference win over No. 12 IU East, 82-76, last Tuesday. Smith made it a double-double with 12 rebounds and shot 10 for 13 from the field and 8 for 8 from the foul line.

Smith then added a near-double double of 14 points and nine rebounds in an 84-58 win over Ohio Christian, also in RSC play. She tallied three assists and three steals in that one.

Rio Grande is “receiving votes” in the NAIA Division II Top 25 Poll and is tied for the lead in the RSC East Division at 4-0 RSC along with WVU Tech. The RedStorm is in action again Dec. 20 at Northwestern Ohio.