Southern smacks Lancers, 76-35

STEWART, Ohio — Back on track.

After falling at Trimble last Tuesday, the Southern boys basketball team got back to its winning ways on Friday night following a 76-35 victory over host Federal Hocking in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup in Athens County.

The Tornadoes (4-1, 2-1 TVC Hocking) made 11 trifectas, shot 45 percent from the field and had 11 different players reach the scoring column while rolling to a 41-point triumph — the guests’ second win of 40-or-more points this season and the fourth time they’ve scored at least 73 points in a contest.

The Purple and Gold stormed out of the gates while establishing a 21-4 first quarter advantage, then made an 18-8 charge in the second canto to enter halftime with a comfortable 39-12 cushion.

SHS all but nailed the coffin shut in the third frame after making a substantial 22-7 surge for a 61-19 advantage, but the Lancers (0-3, 0-2) ended things on a positive note after winning the fourth by a slim 16-15 margin to complete the 76-35 outcome.

The Tornadoes outrebounded FHHS by a 35-22 overall margin and forced 25 turnovers while committing only a dozen miscues.

Southern connected on 28-of-62 total field goal attempts and went 11-of-23 from behind the arc for 48 percent. The guests also netted 9-of-15 free throw attempts for 60 percent.

Jensen Anderson led SHS with five triples and a game-high 17 points, followed by Weston Thorla with 15 points and Brayden Cunningham with 13 markers.

Coltin Parker was next with eight points, while Austin Baker, Trey McNickle, Jason Counts and Austin Vancooney all contributed four points apiece. McNickle also led the guests with six rebounds and seven assists.

Alex VanMeter was next with three points, while Dylan Smith and Larry Dunn completed the winning tally with two markers each.

The Lancers made 14-of-39 shot attempts for 36 percent, including a 3-of-11 effort from three-point range for 27 percent. The hosts were also 4-of-12 at the charity stripe for 33 percent.

Brad Russell led Fed Hock with nine points, followed by Josh Rice and Terrell Mayle with six markers apiece. Quentin Basim was next with five points, while Michael Johns, Branden Gould, Collin Jarvis and Gabe Fuller each added two points.

Hunter Smith completed the scoring with a single point. Fuller also hauled in a team-best six rebounds in the setback.

Southern returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Miller in a TVC Hocking contest.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

