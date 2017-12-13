White Falcons fall at Belpre, 69-63

BELPRE, Ohio — They couldn’t finish what they started.

The Wahama boys basketball team hit eight trifectas and led after each of the first three quarters of play, but host Belpre made a 22-15 run down the stretch to secure a 69-63 victory on Tuesday night in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup in Washington County.

The visiting White Falcons (0-2, 0-1 TVC Hocking) rode the hot hand of junior Jacob Lloyd, who poured in a career-high 31 points over the course of the night.

Lloyd scored seven points in the opening canto as part of a 17-12 run, then Lloyd nailed four of his six trifectas in the second frame during a 21-all stretch that allowed the Red and White to secure a 38-33 cushion headed into the break.

The Golden Eagles (1-2, 1-1), however, turned up their defensive intensity in the second half as the Orange and Black made a small 14-10 third quarter charge to cut the deficit down to 48-47 headed into the finale.

Brandon Simonette hit a trio of three-pointers and Jeremiah Stitt added seven markers down the stretch run as BHS ended regulation with a 22-15 surge to wrap up the six-point outcome.

WHS made 22 total field goals — including eight trifectas, all of which came before the fourth period — and also went 11-of-21 at the free throw line for 52 percent.

Lloyd was limited to just seven markers in the second half while posting a game-high 31 points, followed by Noah Litchfield with 10 poins and Abram Pauley with eight markers.

Brady Bumgarner and Tyler Bumgarner were next with six points apiece, while Skyler Estep completed the scoring with two markers.

Belpre made 29 total field goals — including four three-pointers — and also went 7-of-11 at the charity stripe for 64 percent.

Bailey Sprague led the hosts with 26 points, followed by Simonette with 17 points and Stitt with nine markers. Nate Godfrey was next with eight points, while Logan Adams and Cole Knotts respectively completed the winning tally with six and three markers.

Wahama will make its home opener on Friday night when it welcomes Miller in a TVC Hocking contest at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

