Eastern halts Ironladies, 56-27

For the third game in a row, the Eastern girls basketball team won by at least 25 points, with the Lady Eagles latest triumph coming by a 56-27 count over over non-conference host Jackson on Monday in the Apple City.

It wasn’t the smoothest of starts for the Lady Eagles (3-1), who led just 7-6 eight minutes into play. The guests expanded their lead to double-digits, at 21-10, by halftime, holding the hosts to just four points in the second quarter, while scoring 14 points on a trio of two-pointers, a pair of three-pointers and two free throws.

Eastern outscored the Ironladies by a 17-10 count in the third quarter, extending the advantage to 38-20 with eight minutes to play. All of Jackson’s third quarter points came from senior guard Rebekah Green.

EHS — which limited the Red and White to seven points over the final eight minutes — saved its best for last on offense, sealing the 56-27 win with 18 points in the fourth quarter.

Half of the six Lady Eagles to mark in the scoring column did so in double-figures. EHS senior Madison Williams led the way with 15 points for the Green, White and Gold, while making a game-high three trifectas. Fellow EHS senior Elizabeth Collins scored 14 points in the win, while junior guard Jess Parker posted 12 points.

Alyson Bailey was next for Eastern, making one three-pointer en route to seven points, all of which came in the first half. Kaitlyn Hawk scored six points, all in the second half, while Whitney Durst contributed two points to the Lady Eagle cause.

Green led the hosts with 20 points, Mariah Ridgeway finished with three points on the team’s only trifecta, while Marley Haynes and Elizabeth Fout had two points apiece in the setback.

Eastern was a near perfect 8-of-9 (88.9 percent) from the free throw line, where Jackson shot 6-of-7 (85.7 percent) with all seven tries coming from Green.

The Lady Eagles will get back to work in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division next, as they host Miller on Thursday. EHS will not faced Jackson again this season, but will return to Jackson County on Jan. 6 to face Oak Hill in a non-conference bout.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

