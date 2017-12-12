Lady Tomcats slide past Southern, 40-37

RACINE, Ohio — The Lady Tomcats weren’t great from the free throw line, but they were good enough.

In a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division tilt on Monday in Meigs County, the Southern girls basketball team dropped a 40-37 decision to visiting Trimble, which made 20-of-41 free throws, including 7-of-18 in the fourth quarter.

The Lady Tomcats (1-4, 1-2 TVC Hocking) started fast, outscoring Southern (0-4, 0-3) by a 13-to-3 clip on the strength of three trifectas in the opening quarter.

The Lady Tornadoes cut their deficit to just four points, at 20-16, by halftime, scoring 13 points on six field goals and one free throw, while holding THS to just seven points in the second quarter.

The Purple and Gold took a 32-31 lead into the fourth quarter, with SHS senior Lauren Lavender scoring 14 of the team’s 16 third quarter points. THS was held to just one field goal in the third, but made 11-of-12 free throws to stay in the game.

Southern — which had four players, including three starters, foul out of the contest — went without a field goal over the final eight minutes and made just 5-of-10 free throws in that span. Trimble scored nine points in the fourth period and escaped Racine with a 40-37 victory.

The Lady Tornadoes were led by Lavender, who made the team’s lone three-pointer and posted 24 points before fouling out. Shelbi Dailey scored four points in the setback, Phoenix Cleland added three, while Bailee Floyd, Jaiden Roberts and Paige VanMeter finished with two points apiece. For the game, Southern was 10-of-16 (62.5 percent) from the free throw line.

Sydney Hardy led the guests with 16 points, followed by Kaitlyn Spears with 12 and Kym Williams with seven. Hardy, Spears and Williams each sank one trifecta in the victory. Breanna Brammer scored four points for THS, while Skylar Moore rounded out the team total with one marker.

The Lady Tornadoes will try to avenge this setback on Jan. 22 in Glouster. Southern returns to the court on Thursday at Wahama.

Alex Hawley

