Belpre downs Lady Raiders, 58-24

BIDWELL, Ohio — A slow start led to a bad finish.

Visiting Belpre established a 34-12 lead at halftime and eventually cruised to a 58-24 victory over the River Valley girls basketball team on Thursday night during a non-conference contest in Gallia County.

The host Lady Raiders (0-4) fell behind 15-7 after eight minutes of play, then Kynalyn Waderker scored 17 second quarter points as the Lady Golden Eagles made a 19-5 surge that led to a 22-point halftime advantage.

The Silver and Black were never closer the rest of the way as BHS went on an 11-4 run in the third canto for a sizable 45-16 edge, then closed regulation with a 13-8 spurt to wrap up the 34-point outcome.

RVHS made nine total field goals in the contest — including one trifecta — and also netted 5-of-9 free throw attempts for 56 percent.

Jaden Neal led the hosts with 12 points, with 10 of those coming before the break. Kaylee Gillman was next with nine points, while Carly Gilmore and Jordan Garrison respectively chipped in six and three markers.

Cierra Roberts was next with two points and Kaylee Tucker completed the scoring with one point.

The guests made 24 total field goals — including a trio of three-pointers — and also went 7-of-10 at the free throw line for 70 percent.

Waderker paced Belpre with a game-high 24 points, with all but two of those coming in the first half. Sydney Spencer was next with 15 points, while Jaylyn Litton, Emma Hodges, Hannah Deems and Curstin Griffin each contributed four markers.

Abbey Lafatch and Lakin Hupp completed the winning tally with respective totals of two points and one point.

River Valley returns to action Monday when it hosts Alexander in the TVC Ohio opener at 7:30 p.m.

