Lady Cats scratch Southern, 65-21

RACINE, Ohio — There will be better nights.

The Southern girls basketball team dropped a 65-21 decision to three-time defending league champion Waterford on Thursday night in Meigs County, as the Lady Wildcats saw 10 players mark in the scoring column.

Waterford (2-1, 2-0 TVC Hocking) outscored the Lady Tornadoes (0-3, 0-2) by a 26-to-7 clip in the opening period, and stretched the margin to 37-13 by halftime.

Southern was held to just two points in the third period, as WHS expanded its advantage to 55-15 headed into the fourth. Waterford sealed its 65-21 triumph with a 10-to-6 fourth quarter run.

SHS senior Shelbi Dailey led the Purple and Gold with six points, followed by Baylee Wolfe with five and Lauren Lavender with four. Phoenix Cleland, Shelby Cleland and Jaiden Roberts each contributed two points to the Lady Tornado cause.

The Lady Wildcats were led by Alli Kern with 14 points, followed by Megan Ball with 13 and Rachel Adams with 12. Kenzie Dietz and Sydney Huffman both scored six points for the guests, while Emily Kern and Morgan Long each scored four. Alicia Dickinson, Hannah Duff and Hayley Duff rounded out the WHS scoring with two points apiece.

From the free throw line, Southern was 1-of-5 (20 percent), while Waterford shot 5-of-10 (50 percent). Neither team connected on a three-pointer in the contest.

The Lady Tornadoes have their chance for revenge on Jan. 20 in Washington County.

Southern returns to action on Monday, when Trimble visits Racine.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.