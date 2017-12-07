Raiders win dual at Athens

THE PLAINS, Ohio — Talk about a good break.

The River Valley wrestling team once again came away with top honors on Wednesday night after winning the tiebreaker in a 33-all dual contest against host Athens at McAfee Gymnasium in Athens County.

The Raiders — who claimed a convincing team victory at the Jackson American Legion Post 81 Invitational held last Saturday — earned the tiebreaking victory after claiming more match wins over the Bulldogs by a slim 7-6 count.

Neither squad had a competitor in the 106-pound match, leaving the 113-pound contest as the dual opener. At one point, the guests trailed 30-9, but the Silver and Black won the five of the final six matches to rally back and even the score at 33.

AHS claimed the opening bout as John Kimball claimed a pinfall victory over Joseph Burns at 113, but Coalton Burns evened the score at six after claiming a first period pinfall over Ben Coon at 120 pounds.

The Raiders took their only lead of the night after Jacob Edwards scored a 15-10 decision over Brian List, making it a 9-6 contest following the 126-pound contest.

Harley Watson dropped his 132 match against Chris Jackson with a first round pinfall, then Athens picked up forfeit wins in the next three weight classes to increase its advantage out to 30-9.

Jeremiah Dobbins started the rally with a slim 7-5 decision over Tyler Shuler at 160 pounds, then Eric Weber scored a first period pinfall over Kian Smith at 170 pounds to close the gap down to 30-18.

Drake George earned Athens’ final victory with a 6-3 decision over Nathan Michael at 182 pounds, but Derek Johnson won a forefeit decision at 195 to make it a 33-24 contest with two matches remaining.

Zack Stein earned a first period pinfall over Zane Keller at 220 pounds to close the gap down to 33-30, then Dakota Doss claimed an 11-10 decision in the heavyweight bout to tie the contest at 33-all.

River Valley returns to the mat Saturday when it travels to Warren for the Hickory Grove Market Invitational at 10 a.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

