Dotson to play in North-South game

Point Pleasant senior Brenna Dotson (3) will be competing in the 2017 West Virginia North-South all-star volleyball game being held this Sunday at Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley. Dotson — a four-year varsity performer — is believed to be the first Lady Knight in program history to play in the prestigious event, which will begin at noon. Dotson was a front row hitter and an all-state selection for the Red and Black, who posted a program-best 19-5 overall mark this past fall. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

