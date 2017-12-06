OVP Sports Briefs

RedStorm women’s basketball fundraiser set for Sunday

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande Women’s Basketball Team will be conducting a double-play basket games fundraiser on Sunday, Dec. 10, in the Lyne Center Gymnasium.

Doors will open at 1 p.m. and games will begin at 2 p.m.

New and retired Longaberger baskets, pottery and wrought iron items will be available.

Cost is $20 for 20 games. There will also be four special games for $15.

Participants can also register for a Longaberger Basket Set valued at approximately $200.

There will be door prizes and Split the Pot raffles throughout the day. Concessions will also be available.

For more information, or to purchase tickets in advance, contact Rio Grande women’s basketball head coach David Smalley by phone at 740-245-7491 or by e-mail at dsmalley@rio.edu; or Rose Evans at 740-645-3078.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the team’s scholarships, operating budget and its trip to Hawaii in 2018.