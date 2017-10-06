Spartans shut out Blue Devils, 7-0

ALBANY, Ohio — Same score, different site.

That’s because, for the second time this soccer season, the Alexander Spartans shut out the Gallia Academy Blue Devils 7-0 in a non-league tilt.

On Thursday night, the host Spartans completed the season sweep — having also won by the exact same count at Gallia Academy’s Lester Field on Sept. 16.

In the return bout, Alexander scored three first-half goals and four second-half tallies, as only the opening goal of the second half — by Eric Mansfield — was assisted.

Austin Shields scored the game’s initial marker with 16 minutes and 42 seconds remaining before halftime, as Michael Norris notched the next three goals — including the last off Mansfield’s assist — to make it 4-0 with 27-and-a-half minutes to play.

Norris netted his other two goals at the 4:17 and 1:26 points of the first stanza.

Shields scored his second goal just a minute-and-a-half after Norris completed his hat trick, as Luke Foster found the net with 20:55 remaining to make it 6-0.

Finally, with exactly two minutes left, Tyler Fritchley finished off the scoring — and the second 7-0 Spartans’ decision over the young Blue Devils.

The loss left Gallia Academy at 1-10-4, as the Blue Devils have been outscored in those 10 defeats 53-5.

They have been blanked six times, and have now allowed at least seven goals on five separate occasions.

Thursday’s contest also marked the Blue Devils’ fifth match in eight days.

Undefeated Alexander improved to 12-0-1.

Gallia Academy ends its regular season on Tuesday, when it welcomes Belpre for another non-conference matchup.

