Homecoming at GA, RV

Coal Grove Hornets (5-1, 3-0) at Gallia Academy Blue Devils (3-3, 2-1)

Last Week: Coal Grove defeated Portsmouth 19-14, in Portsmouth; Gallia Academy lost to Fairland 49-32, in Proctorville.

Last meeting between the teams: Oct. 7, 2016. Coal Grove won 67-13 in Coal Grove.

Current head-to-head streak: Coal Grove has won 1 straight.

CGHS offense last week: 129 rushing yards, 113 passing yards.

GAHS offense last week: 171 rushing yards, 96 passing yards.

CGHS offensive leaders last week: QB Nate Harmon 4-6-0 106 yards, 2TDs; RB Nate Harmon 14 carries, 59 yards; WR Sam Angelo 3 receptions, 80 yards, 1TD.

GAHS offensive leaders last week: QB Justin McClelland 10-22-3 97 yards, 1TD; RB Jacob Campbell 23 carries, 89 yards, 3TDs; WR Garrett Burns 3 receptions, 32 yards.

CGHS defense last week: 127 rushing yards, 61 passing yards.

GAHS defense last week: 287 rushing yards, 0 passing yards.

Five things to note:

1. GAHS had defeated Coal Grove in five straight meetings prior to last year’s Hornets win. CGHS last visited the ‘Old French City’ on Aug. 29, 2003, a game which Gallia Academy won 48-14. The Blue Devils defeated their hosts by a 56-0 clip in that game. Coal Grove holds a 9-8 edge in the all-time series.

2. The Blue Devils have won back-to-back home games, as well as three of their last four. Coal Grove is 2-0 on the road this season, after losing its final three road games of 2016.

3. The GAHS offense has surpassed the 30-point mark in three consecutive games for the first time since Sept. of 2013. So far this season, the Blue Devil offense has totaled 1,737 yards, 105 first downs and 23 touchdowns. Gallia Academy’s ground game has accounted for 1,387 yards and 19 scores.

4. At this point in the season, the only two common opponents that GAHS and CGHS share are Portsmouth and Chesapeake. The Blue Devils defeated the Trojans 36-35 in Week 5, while topping the Panthers 34-21 in the previous week. The Hornets earned a 19-14 win over PHS last week and took a 27-7 win against CHS in Week 5.

5. Entering Week 7, the Blue Devils are 13th in Region 15 and one of four .500 teams. The Hornets enter the week at sixth in Region 23 and they’re joined by nine other schools with winning records.

Alexander Spartans (1-5, 0-3) at River Valley Raiders (2-4, 0-3)

Last Week: Alexander lost to Vinton County 34-6 in McArthur; River Valley lost to Wellston 28-7, in Wellston.

Last meeting between the teams: Oct. 7, 2016. River Valley won 50-7 in Albany.

Current head-to-head streak: River Valley has won 1 straight.

AHS offense last week: 149 rushing yards, 66 passing yards.

RVHS offense last week: 134 rushing yards, 137 passing yards.

AHS offensive leaders last week: QB Kaleb Easley 7-11-0 66 yards; RB Brad McCollister 19 carries, 105 yards, 1TD; WR Connor Kimbrough 2 receptions, 28 yards.

RVHS offensive leaders last week: QB Patrick Brown 15-26-1 150 yards, 1TD; RB Patrick Brown 23 carries, 77 yards; WR Layne Fitch 6 receptions, 75 yards, 1TD.

AHS defense last week: 147 rushing yards, 123 passing yards.

RVHS defense last week: 350 rushing yards, 83 passing yards.

Five things to note:

1. Alexander had defeated the Raiders in back-to-back seasons prior to last year. The Spartans’ last trip to Bidwell was on Oct. 9, 2015 and resulted in a 22-12 AHS victory. Alexander has lost its last nine league contests since its unbeaten TVC Ohio championship season.

2. RVHS is 1-2 at home this season, while AHS 1-2 on the road. The Raiders have finished the season with a winning mark at home in three consecutive years entering this fall. Alexander was 0-5 away from Albany last season.

3. So far this fall, River Valley has gained 1,547 yards, including 918 through the air. The Raider offense has 93 first downs on the season. RVHS has found paydirt 14 times through six games, eight times on passes, five times on the ground and once on defense.

4. RVHS and AHS share just one common opponent, Wellston, to this point in the season. The Golden Rockets defeated both squads, taking a 28-7 victory over the Raiders last week and a 50-7 victory over Alexander the week before. AHS has dropped six straight games, being outscored 225-33 in the process

5. Both teams have an up-hill battle in front of them in Region 19, as River Valley is currently 16th and AHS is 24th. Only 10 of the 26 teams in the region enter Week 7 with a sub-.500 record.

South Gallia Rebels (2-4, 1-3) at Waterford Wildcats (5-1, 4-0)

Last Week: South Gallia lost to Belpre 52-13, in Belpre; Waterford defeated Eastern 35-8, in Tuppers Plains.

Last meeting between the teams: Oct. 7, 2016. Waterford won 54-8 in Mercerville.

Current head-to-head streak: Waterford has won 1 straight.

SGHS offense last week: 84 rushing yards, 73 passing yards.

WHS offense last week: 227 rushing yards, 9 passing yards.

SGHS offensive leaders last week: QB Jaxin Mabe 3-3-0 73 yards, 1TD; RB A.J. Woodall 8 carries, 46 yards; WR Jacob Birtcher 3 receptions, 73 yards, 1TD.

WHS offensive leaders last week: QB Peyten Stephens 2-14-0 9 yards; RB Braden Bellville 23 carries, 222 yards, 4TDs; WR Braden Bellville 1 reception, 12 yards.

SGHS defense last week: 312 rushing yards, 91 passing yards.

WHS defense last week: 21 rushing yards, 48 passing yards.

Five things to note:

1. South Gallia had won five straight over the Wildcats prior to last season. The Rebels’ last trip to Waterford resulted in a 20-13 SGHS victory on Oct. 9, 2015. This will be the 10th consecutive season these teams have clashed on the gridiron.

2. The Rebels have lost their last three road contests and haven’t won in Washington County since 2015. The Wildcats are 2-1 at home this season and have won nine of their last 10 home games. WHS enters the game with a 12-game league winning streak.

3. Through six weeks, South Gallia has gained 1,331 yards, including 1,136 on the ground. The Rebels have rushed for 14 scores, thrown for three and scored once on special teams this fall.

4. Waterford and South Gallia share two common opponents at this point in the season, both having faced Trimble and Eastern. The Wildcats were victorious over both the Tomcats and Eagles, winning by respective counts of 30-12 and 35-8. SGHS lost to both teams, falling 51-3 to THS, while dropping a 40-20 decision to EHS.

5. In the Region 27 playoff ratings, Waterford is currently fourth, while South Gallia is 17th. The Wildcats are own of seven 5-1 teams entering Week 7, while South Gallia is among eight 2-4 squads.

South Gallia football coach Mike Smith, left, glances at the scoreboard before instructing his players during a timeout in a Week 4 football contest against Manchester in Mercerville, Ohio. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2017/10/web1_10.6-SG-Smith.jpg South Gallia football coach Mike Smith, left, glances at the scoreboard before instructing his players during a timeout in a Week 4 football contest against Manchester in Mercerville, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

Rebels at Waterford in Week 7

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.