Eastern hosts White Falcons

Wahama White Falcons (1-5, 1-4) at Eastern Eagles (3-3, 2-2)

Last Week: Wahama lost to Trimble 32-20, in Mason; Eastern lost to Waterford 35-8, in Tuppers Plains.

Last meeting between the teams: Oct. 7, 2016. Eastern won 34-20 in Mason.

Current head-to-head streak: Eastern has won 1 straight.

WHS offense last week: 122 rushing yards, 38 passing yards.

EHS offense last week: 21 rushing yards, 48 passing yards.

WHS offensive leaders last week: QB Bryton Grate 5-12-1 38 yards, 1TD; RB Christian Thomas 19 carries, 97 yards, 1TD; WR Colton Arrington 3 receptions, 25 yards, 1TD.

EHS offensive leaders last week: QB Nate Durst 3-12-1 14 yards; RB Blake Newland 5 carries, 31 yards, 1TD; WR Josh Brewer 2 receptions, 5 yards.

WHS defense last week: 260 rushing yards, 44 passing yards.

EHS defense last week: 227 rushing yards, 9 passing yards.

Five things to note:

1. Since 1995, Wahama is 17-5 against the Eagles, including 9-2 in Meigs County. The road team has been victorious four consecutive years in this series. Wahama’s last trip to East Shade River Stadium was on Oct. 9, 2015 and resulted in a 36-8 White Falcons win.

2. The White Falcons are 0-2 on the road this year and have lost their last four road games. The Eagles are 1-2 at home this season and have not finished the season with a winning home record since 2010.

3. Through six weeks, Wahama has earned 1,356 total yards, with 1,041 coming on the ground. WHS has rushed for 12 of its 15 offensive touchdowns and earned a total of 81 first downs. Eastern has gained 1,351 yards this fall, rushing for 955 of them. Eleven of the Eagles’ 18 scores have come on the ground, and EHS had 79 first downs on the year.

4. To this point in the season, Eastern and Wahama have two common opponents, Waterford and Federal Hocking. The Wildcats earned a 27-point victory over Wahama in Week 2, while topping Eastern by 27 points last Friday. The Eagles claimed a 21-point win over Federal Hocking in Week 4, while WHS topped the Lancers by 20 points in Week 5.

5. Eastern is currently 13th in the OHSAA Region 27 playoff ratings, while Wahama is tied for 35th in the WVSSAC playoff ratings. The Eagles are one of just two teams with .500 records in their region. Meanwhile, Wahama is joined by seven other teams with one win in Class A.

Southern Tornadoes (5-1, 3-1) at Trimble Tomcats (4-3, 3-1)

Last Week: Southern defeated Federal Hocking 55-14, in Stewart; Trimble defeated Wahama 32-20, in Mason.

Last meeting between the teams: Nov. 5, 2016. Trimble won 21-6 in Glouster.

Current head-to-head streak: Trimble has won 27 straight

SHS offense last week: 260 rushing yards, 22 passing yards.

THS offense last week: 260 rushing yards, 44 passing yards.

SHS offensive leaders last week: QB Logan Drummer 1-4-1 22 yards; RB Riley Roush 17 carries, 170 yards, 3TDs; WR Dylan Smith 1 reception, 22 yards.

THS offensive leaders last week: QB Cameron Kittle 4-11-0 44 yards; RB Max Hooper 16 carries, 101 yards; WR Max Hooper 2 receptions, 13 yards.

SHS defense last week: 11 rushing yards, 23o passing yards.

THS defense last week: 122 rushing yards, 38 passing yards.

Five things to note:

1. The Tornadoes have just one win all-time against Trimble. That 19-8 SHS victory came in 1973, which was Trimble High School’s first year of existence. The Tomcats avenged that loss in the following season and has won all 26 games since the series resumed in 1992, including the first ever postseason meeting between the schools last year.

2.Trimble has shutout Southern seven times and has never allowed the Purple and Gold to score more than 28 points in a game. In two meetings with the Tomcats last season, the Tornadoes were outscored 63-20.

3. In their five wins, the Tornadoes are averaging 41 points per game, as well as a 316.4 yards per game. The Tornadoes have scored 30 touchdowns so far this fall, 26 rushing, two special teams, one passing and one defensive.

4. To this point in the season, Trimble and Southern share three common opponents, in Belpre, Wahama and Miller. THS topped all three by an average of 23.3 points, while Southern defeated both Belpre and Wahama, but dropped a 22-0 decision at Miller.

5. In Region 27, Trimble is currently sixth, while the Tornadoes are seventh. A total of 11 teams in the region enter Week 7 with a winning record, among those are four Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division teams.

Meigs Marauders (3-3, 2-1) at Athens Bulldogs (5-1, 2-0)

Last Week: Meigs lost to Nelsonville-York 49-14, in Rocksprings; Athens defeated Logan 21-3, in The Plains.

Last meeting between the teams: Oct. 7, 2016. Athens won 62-46 in Rocksprings.

Current head-to-head streak: Athens has won 8 straight.

MHS offense last week: 15 rushing yards, 139 passing yards.

AHS offense last week: 124 rushing yards, 324 passing yards.

MHS offensive leaders last week: QB Zach Helton 4-13-2 53 yards, 1TD; RB Zach Bartrum 7 carries, 27 yards; WR Weston Baer 3 receptions, 52 yards, 1TD.

AHS offensive leaders last week: QB Clay Davis 20-34-1 324 yards, 3TDs; RB Mikel Casteel 13 carries, 59 yards; WR Treyce Albin 9 receptions, 172 yards, 2TDs.

MHS defense last week: 444 rushing yards, 67 passing yards.

AHS defense last week: 105 rushing yards, 23 passing yards.

Five things to note:

1. Athens holds an 19-15 record over Meigs in all-time meetings. The last time the Marauders claimed victory over the Bulldogs was on Sept. 12, 2008. That was the first season Athens was a member of the TVC Ohio. Meigs’ last trip to AHS was on Oct. 9, 2015 when, Athens won 49-34.

2. This season, Meigs is 1-1 away from Rocksprings, while the Bulldogs are 2-1 at home. Athens has won its last six home games within the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division, having not dropped a home league game since Sept. 18 2015. The Bulldogs have won 20 of their last 21 home games within the league.

3. The Marauder offense has turned out 1,740 yards this fall, including 985 through the air. A dozen Meigs’ 17 touchdowns have come in the passing game. The Maroon and Gold have earned 78 first downs through six games, while sitting at minus-2 in turnover differential.

4. To this point of the season, Meigs and Athens’ only two common opponents are Vinton County and Logan. The Bulldogs defeated VCHS by a 28-14 final in Week 5 and topped LHS 21-3 last week, while Meigs claimed a 28-21 victory over the Vikings in Week 4, but feel to the Chiefs by a 26-22 margin in Week 3.

5. Athens and Meigs are both currently ranked 10th in their respective regions. The Marauders join three other teams in Region 15 with .500 records, while AHS is one of 14 teams in Region 11 with a winning mark.

Meigs quarterback Zach Helton (10) releases a pass during the first half of a Week 1 football game against Gallia Academy at Farmers Bank Stadium in Rocksprings, Ohio. Meigs quarterback Zach Helton (10) releases a pass during the first half of a Week 1 football game against Gallia Academy at Farmers Bank Stadium in Rocksprings, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

Meigs, Southern visit Athens County in Week 7

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

