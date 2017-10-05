Locals compete at Spartan Invite

ALBANY, Ohio — It was all Athens.

The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs came away with top honors on Wednesday at the 2017 Spartan Cross Country Invitational hosted by Alexander High School at Lake Snowden.

Athens won both team titles by double-digit margins and also came away with the individual champions in each varsity race. A total of 21 teams and 223 competitors took part in the two varsity events.

Gallia Academy, Meigs and South Gallia all took part in the annual event, which led to a variety of collective and individual results.

The Blue Angels were the only local program to field a team in the girls event, which featured nine teams and 98 competitors. GAHS ended up placing eighth with 193 points, while the Lady Marauders and Lady Rebels had only individuals competing.

Brooke Johnson led Gallia Academy with a 13th place effort of 21:39.58, followed by Abby Cremeans (27:35.91) and Cassidy Starnes (28:06.51) with respective finishes of 62nd and 66th.

Grace Montgomery (28:06.90) and Abby Johnson (28:06.99) completed the GAHS tally with finishes of 67th and 68th, while Maddie Stewart (28:08.14) was 69th and Karsyn Shamblin (28:25.03) was 72nd.

Taylor Swartz led Meigs with a 29th place finish of 23:51.64, followed by Caitlyn Rest (25:00.00) and Ariann Sizemore (25:44.25) with respective efforts of 40th and 43rd. Carmen Doherty (25:54.35) also finished 46th overall for MHS.

Alex Lu was the lone SGHS entrant and finished 59th overall with a mark of 27:13.71.

Athens posted a winning tally of 31 points, with Warren and Morgan rounding out the top three spots with 66 and 133 points respectively.

Rebekah Shoup of Athens was the individual girls champion with a time of 19:43.87. Devanne Reynolds of Warren was the overall runner-up with a mark of 20:35.92.

The Bulldogs posted a winning total of 39 in the 12-team boys competition, with Trimble (51) and Alexander (99) rounded out the top three spots.

Gallia Academy was fifth overall with 131 points and Meigs was ninth with 251 points. South Gallia had only two entrants in the 125-competitor race.

Caleb Greenlee led the Blue Devils with a ninth place effort of 17:45.61, followed by Kyle Greenlee (17:51.71) and Ethan Rider (19:22.91) with respective finishes of 10th and 34th.

Tristan Crisenbery (20:08.24) and Ezra Blain (20:08.26) completed the team scoring with finishes of 46th and 47th. Cody Rogers (20:11.25) and Kobe Cochrane (20:11.31) also placed 49th and 50th overall for GAHS.

Landon Davis (19:44.43) and Brad Logan (19:45.90) led the Marauders with respective finishes of 40th and 41st, followed by Colton Heater with a 66th place time of 20:42.95.

Christian Jones (21:48.05) and Joseph Cotterill (22:32.11) completed the MHS tally with placements of 83rd and 93rd. Brandon Justis (25:10.62) and Cole Hoffman (25:59.52) also finished 111th and 116th overall.

Garrett Frazee led the Rebels with a 31st place time of 19:17.61. Griffin Davis was also 112th overall with a mark of 25:32.76.

Peter Buckley of Athens won the boys event with a time of 16:17.17. Teammate Tony Tonkovich was the overall runner-up with a mark of 16:17.20.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2017 Spartan Cross Country Invitational.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

