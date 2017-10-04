Lady Eagles sweep Wahama

MASON, W.Va. — More of the same.

The Eastern volleyball team made quick work of host Wahama on Tuesday night following a 25-11, 25-14, 25-16 victory in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup at Gary Clark Court in Mason County.

The visiting Lady Eagles (11-7, 8-4 TVC Hocking) never trailed in the first two games and overcame an early 4-1 deficit in the finale to pick up the program’s 16th consecutive triumph over the Lady Falcons (3-14, 2-10) in league play. EHS also claimed a season sweep following a 3-0 decision in Tuppers Plains back on Sept. 12.

Eastern broke away from a one-all tie in the opener by scoring 17 of the next 25 points en route to establishing a comfortable 18-6 cushion. The guests led 22-11 before winning the final three points for a 14-point win and a 1-0 match lead.

The Green and White built a 3-0 lead in Game 2 and ultimately led wire-to-wire, but WHS managed to keep things close early on as the hosts found themselves within striking distance at 6-5.

The Lady Eagles went on to score six straight points as part of a 19-9 run to close out an 11-point win for a 2-0 match advantage.

The Red and White — who snapped an 11-match losing skid just 24 hours earlier with a 3-2 win at Belpre — fell behind 1-0 in Game 3 before scoring four consecutive points, giving the hosts their largest and only lead of the match at 4-1.

The Lady Eagles followed with six consecutive points en route to a 7-4 edge, then both teams battled back and forth before reaching a nine-all tie.

The guests broke away from there with eight straight points and led by at least six down the stretch, as the nine-point win wrapped up the straight-game outcome.

The Lady Eagles — winners of three straight — had eight different players score from the service line and produced over 30 kills in the match.

Needless to say, EHS coach Megan Cross was mostly pleased with Tuesday evening’s performance.

“There are always things that we can work on, but overall it was a pretty good night,” Cross said. “The girls played well and we have built a little momentum over the last week, so hopefully that will continue to carry over as we get closer to the tournament.”

Conversely, WHS coach Matt VanMeter was disappointed in the final outcome — though not necessarily the overall performance by his squad.

“I always tell the girls that as long as we play our game and do the things we are supposed to do, then I’m okay with whatever the score ends up being,” VanMeter said. “We had a few break downs, and a team like Eastern will find the open spots if you give them enough chances. We got caught reacting too late too many times, and it cost us.

“We didn’t play bad, but there are things that we need to keep improving on. We still have time to get better, but we have to keep working hard as a group.”

Allison Barber led the Eastern service attack with 17 points, followed by Morgain Little and Sydney Sanders with 10 points apiece. Morgan Baer also contributed four points and a team-high 30 assists.

Jenna Chadwell, Mackenzie Brooks and Alessandra Martella each provided two points, while Elayna Bissell also scored one point for the victors.

Barber and Brooks led the EHS net attack with nine kills apiece, while Little added seven kills and Chadwell had five kills.

Barber led the defense with 12 digs, while Bissell and Sanders each came away with seven digs.

MaKinley Bumgarner led the hosts with six service points, followed by Madison VanMeter with five points. Hannah Billups and Gracie VanMeter each scored two points, while Elizabeth Mullins rounded things out with one point.

Emma Gibbs led the Wahama net attack with four kills and four blocks, while Madison VanMeter added two kills and Billups also had a kill. Mullins contributed three blocks, Victoria VanMatre had two blocks and Gracie VanMeter also recorded a block in the setback.

Wahama sophomore Gracie VanMeter (5) bumps a ball in the air during Game 2 of Tuesday night’s TVC Hocking volleyball contest against Eastern at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2017/10/web1_10.5-WAH-GracieVM.jpg Wahama sophomore Gracie VanMeter (5) bumps a ball in the air during Game 2 of Tuesday night’s TVC Hocking volleyball contest against Eastern at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Wahama freshman Victoria VanMatre (3) bumps a ball in the air during Game 1 of Tuesday night’s TVC Hocking volleyball contest against Eastern in Mason, W.Va. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2017/10/web1_10.5-WAH-TorrieVM.jpg Wahama freshman Victoria VanMatre (3) bumps a ball in the air during Game 1 of Tuesday night’s TVC Hocking volleyball contest against Eastern in Mason, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

