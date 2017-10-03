Rio rallies past Eagles

MIDWAY, Ky. — Spencer Reinford scored the first of his two goals less than a minute into the second half, kickstarting the University of Rio Grande’s 3-1 come-from-behind win over Midway University, Saturday afternoon, in River States Conference men’s soccer action at Eagles’ Field.

The RedStorm, ranked No. 3 in the latest NAIA coaches’ poll, improved to 8-1 overall and 2-0 in the RSC as a result of the victory.

Midway slipped to 3-3-1 overall and 0-1-1 in conference play with the loss.

The host Eagles’ drew first blood just over 10 minutes into the match when Max Bristow finished off a counterattack by taking a pass from teammate Alex Enzweiler and pushing a shot past Rio Grande freshman goal keeper Luis Rodriguez (San Jose, Costa Rica) for a 1-0 lead.

The goal marked just the second time that the RedStorm has trailed in a game this season.

Reinford, a junior from McAlisterville, Pa., got Rio even just 34 seconds into the second stanza by blistering a shot past Midway net-minder Christian Neira and into the upper right corner of the goal and that’s how things stayed for nearly the next 30 minutes.

The RedStorm went ahead to stay at the 74:12 mark when junior Eduardo Zurita (Sant Boi de Llobregat, Spain) scored off an assist by senior Matheus Morgan (Vila Velha, Brazil) and Reinford sealed the win with an unassisted marker with just 45 seconds left to play.

Rio Grande outshot the Eagles 15-2 overall and 13-2 on goal, while also owning a 6-0 advantage in corner kick opportunities.

Rodriguez had one save in the win for the RedStorm, while Neira stopped 10 shots in a losing cause for Midway.

Rio Grande returns to action on Thursday night, hosting Ohio Christian University in its RSC home opener. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Evan E. Davis Field.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

