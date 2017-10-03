Rio runners compete at All-Ohio

CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Lucy Williams posted a 54th place finish to lead the University of Rio Grande women’s cross country team in Friday afternoon’s All-Ohio Cross Country Championships at Cedarville University’s Elvin R. King Course.

Williams, a junior from Athens, Ohio, gave the RedStorm its top individual showing by completing the 6K course in a time of 22:57. Her time was 14th in the field among runners from NCAA DII and NAIA schools.

Overall, Rio placed 32nd in the 40-team field which included programs from each of the three NCAA divisions, as well as the NAIA. The RedStorm finished eighth as a team among the 11 schools in the DII/NAIA division with 203 points.

Also competing for the RedStorm were junior Maggie Dellinger (Washington Court House, OH), who was 27th in the division and 112th overall with a time of 23:37; sophomore Kelsey Miller (Georgetown, OH), who was 74th in the division and 280th with a time of 27:12; sophomore Reaghan Haines (Georgetown, OH), who was 76th in the division and 284th overall with a time of 27:12; and sophomore Jennifer Case (McArthur, OH), who was 94th in the division and 325th overall in a time of 31:07.

The University of Dayton won the overall championship with 26 points, while Ohio University (85), Walsh University (145), the University of Akron (177) and Malone University (183) rounded out the top five.

Walsh won the team championship in the DII/NAIA bracket with 43 points, with Malone and host Cedarville completing the top three with 48 and 51 points, respectively. Ohio Christian University took fourth with 149 points and Mount Vernon Nazarene University finished fifth with 151 points.

Sarah Berger from Walsh had the top individual time, both overall and in the division, after crossing the finish line in 20:52.

Kameron Carpenter’s 94th-place finish led the efforts of the University of Rio Grande men’s cross country team in Friday afternoon’s All-Ohio Cross Country Championships at Cedarville University’s Elvin R. King Course.

Carpenter, a junior from Newark, Ohio, completing the 8K course in a time of 26:40. His time was 28th among 108 runners from NCAA DII and NAIA schools.

Rio finished 28th overall in the 38-team field which included programs from each of the three NCAA divisions, as well as the NAIA. The RedStorm finished 10th as a team among the 12 schools in the DII/NAIA division with 250 points.

Among the others who ran for the RedStorm were freshman Mohamed Farah (Galloway, OH), who was 50th in the division and 154th overall with a time of 27:21; sophomore River Spicer (West Milton, OH), who was 59th in the division and 195th overall with a time of 28:00; junior Mike Norris (Dayton, OH), who was 62nd in the division and 202nd overall with a time of 28:07; freshman Isaac Stephens (Arcanum, OH), who placed 86th in the division and 271st overall after crossing in 30:19; freshman Alan Holdheide (Fort Loramie, OH), who was 89th in the division and 279th overall with a finish of 30:55; and sophomore Keshawn Jones (Mansfield, OH), who was 90th in the division and 282nd overall in a time of 31:22.

The University of Dayton won the overall championship with 27 points, while the University of Akron (79), Ohio University (93), Malone University (167) and Walsh University (169) completed the top five.

Malone won the team championship in the DII/NAIA bracket with 42 points, with Walsh and host Cedarville completing the top three with 45 and 68 points, respectively. Shawnee State took fourth with 155 points and Findlay finished fifth with 167 points.

Tiffin University’s James Ngandu had the top individual time, both overall and in the division, after crossing the finish line in 24:14.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

