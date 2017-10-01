Soldiers shut out Blue Devils, 7-0

CENTENARY, Ohio — Unfortunately for the young Blue Devils, these Soldiers marched in — and marched out — with a shutout.

That’s because the Gallia Academy High School soccer squad suffered a lopsided 7-0 loss to the visiting Grace Christian Soldiers on Saturday in a non-league tilt at Lester Field.

It’s actually the second such 7-0 shutout loss in two weeks for the Blue Devils, as Alexander pitched an identical blanking on the Blue Devils’ home turf on Sept. 16.

Grace Christian, which replaced Ohio Valley Christian School on Gallia Academy’s schedule for Saturday, scored five first-half goals and tacked on two more in the second half.

With the loss, the Blue Devils fell to 1-8-3, and have been outscored in those eight losses by a whopping count of 38-3.

It was the third time in which Gallia Academy allowed seven goals in a match, and the fifth instance in which the Blue and White was shut out, including three of those at home.

The Soldiers scored just a minute and 12 seconds into the contest, when Lucas Dodgion got a goal and Grace Christian never looked back.

Jacob Skaggs scored two first-half goals while Isaac Perry posted one apiece in each half, as Noah Lambert landed a marker with 27-and-a-half minutes remaining in the first period to make it 3-0.

That goal came quickly after Perry scored his first, as Skaggs scored twice including at the 1:12 juncture to make it 5-0.

Alex Childers, only two minutes and 41 seconds into the second stanza, chalked up the sixth Grace tally —while Perry punctuated the scoring with 25:25 to go.

The Soldiers amassed 22 shots, including 15 on goal, as GAHS senior goalkeeper Pierce Wilcoxon wound up with eight saves.

Perry took seven Soldier shots, while Dodgion attempted three with five others — including Skaggs — attempting two.

Gallia Academy only attempted one shot, by Emmanuel Valadez with 36:24 remaining, but it was saved by Grace goalkeeper Dylan Enyart.

The Blue Devils concluded Ohio Valley Conference action on Monday and Tuesday, as they traveled to both Rock Hill (Monday) and South Point (Tuesday).

By Paul Boggs pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com

Paul Boggs can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106

