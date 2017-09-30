Posted on by

Week 6 Prep Football Scores (Friday)


WEST VIRGINIA

Alleghany, Va. 14, Greenbrier East 9

Belmont Union Local, Ohio 13, Weir 7

Bluefield 28, Richlands, Va. 14

Boonsboro, Md. 28, Spring Mills 26

Bridgeport 35, Buckhannon-Upshur 19

Cameron 50, Paden City 12

Chapmanville 29, Herbert Hoover 14

Clay-Battelle 45, Calhoun County 22

Doddridge County 38, Wirt County 0

East Hardy 42, Pendleton County 6

Fairmont Senior 42, Elkins 14

George Washington 49, Woodrow Wilson 14

Glouster Trimble, Ohio 32, Wahama 20

Graham, Va. 30, Princeton 0

Hannan 41, Jenkins, Ky. 8

Hedgesville 42, Preston 12

Huntington 49, Ripley 7

Hurricane 41, Spring Valley 21

Independence 26, Clay County 0

James Monroe 28, Nicholas County 26

John Marshall 45, Rayland Buckeye, Ohio 7

Keyser 53, Hampshire 12

Liberty Harrison 23, Braxton County 13

Lincoln 44, East Fairmont 7

Lincoln County 14, Man 0

Madonna 27, Vienna Mathews, Ohio 13

Martinsburg 57, Washington 0

Midland Trail 48, Gilmer County 14

Morgantown 39, Musselman 29

Mount View 42, Notre Dame 21

Mountain Ridge, Md. 54, Frankfort 20

Nitro 41, Logan 28

North Marion 49, Berkeley Springs 7

Oakland Southern, Md. 41, Tucker County 0

Parkersburg 43, Wheeling Park 36

Philip Barbour 35, Petersburg 29

PikeView 56, Fayetteville 36

Pocahontas County 21, Bath County, Va. 6

Point Pleasant 49, Parkersburg South 3

Ravenswood 39, Ritchie County 6

Richmond Edison, Ohio 26, Oak Glen 14

River View 30, Wyoming East 22

Riverside 53, Liberty Raleigh 6

Robert C. Byrd 48, Lewis County 39

Sarahsville Shenandoah, Ohio 44, Van 22

Sherman 42, Greenbrier West 8

Sissonville 45, Poca 36

South Harrison 50, Tolsia 14

St. Marys 34, Williamstown 17

Summers County 28, Webster County 22

Tug Valley 34, Buffalo 0

University 44, St. Albans 37, OT

Valley Fayette 32, Meadow Bridge 8

Valley Wetzel 20, Parkersburg Catholic 12

Wayne 38, Scott 20

Wintersville Indian Creek, Ohio 31, Brooke 0

Woodsfield Monroe Cent., Ohio 31, Magnolia 19

^^^

OHIO

Ada 37, Columbus Grove 0

Akr. Coventry 42, Ravenna 12

Akr. East 31, Akr. Firestone 0

Akr. Manchester 51, Navarre Fairless 14

Akr. SVSM 35, Akr. North 0

Akr. Springfield 45, Norton 14

Alliance 34, Can. South 14

Alliance Marlington 20, Salem 16

Andover Pymatuning Valley 38, Southington Chalker 7

Ansonia 50, Union City Mississinawa Valley 14

Archbold 28, Bryan 0

Arlington 15, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 14

Ashland 56, Mansfield Madison 13

Ashland Mapleton 40, Greenwich S. Cent. 14

Ashville Teays Valley 27, Lancaster Fairfield Union 0

Athens 21, Logan 3

Attica Seneca E. 41, Upper Sandusky 0

Avon 55, Westlake 21

Avon Lake 24, N. Ridgeville 7

Barberton 34, Aurora 7

Bay Village Bay 35, Rocky River 3

Bellefontaine 41, New Carlisle Tecumseh 0

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 28, Spring. NW 24

Bellevue 40, Norwalk 28

Bellville Clear Fork 52, Caledonia River Valley 8

Belmont Union Local 13, Weir, W.Va. 7

Beloit W. Branch 20, Carrollton 14, OT

Belpre 52, Crown City S. Gallia 13

Berlin Center Western Reserve 41, Lowellville 0

Bethel-Tate 22, Blanchester 15

Beverly Ft. Frye 38, New Matamoras Frontier 8

Bloom-Carroll 49, Circleville 28

Bluffton 28, Harrod Allen E. 14

Bowling Green 37, Perrysburg 22

Bridgeport 62, Beallsville 31

Brookfield 36, Ashtabula Edgewood 16

Bucyrus Wynford 7, Sycamore Mohawk 0

Byesville Meadowbrook 48, Warsaw River View 19

Caldwell 53, Bowerston Conotton Valley 7

Campbell Co., Ky. 41, Cin. Mt. Healthy 6

Can. McKinley 42, Uniontown Lake 6

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 60, Millersport 0

Canfield 17, Youngs. Boardman 7

Canfield S. Range 34, Columbiana Crestview 7

Carey 48, Troy Christian 13

Carlisle 34, Camden Preble Shawnee 7

Casstown Miami E. 34, Covington 26

Castalia Margaretta 28, Willard 14

Celina 42, Defiance 14

Centerville 39, Huber Hts. Wayne 22

Chardon 14, Madison 6

Chillicothe 42, Hillsboro 20

Chillicothe Huntington 26, Williamsport Westfall 13

Chillicothe Unioto 41, Bainbridge Paint Valley 7

Cin. Aiken 56, Cin. Shroder 10

Cin. Anderson 28, Loveland 27

Cin. Colerain 36, Mason 10

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 51, Cin. N. College Hill 6

Cin. La Salle 28, Cin. Moeller 24

Cin. Princeton 36, Cin. Oak Hills 18

Cin. St. Xavier 14, Cin. Elder 6

Cin. Summit Country Day 40, Norwood 3

Cin. West Clermont 37, Cin. Withrow 7

Cin. Western Hills 32, Franklin Middletown Christian 16

Cin. Winton Woods 28, Indpls Chatard, Ind. 27

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 62, Batavia 0

Clayton Northmont 51, Lebanon 7

Cle. Benedictine 31, NDCL 24, OT

Cle. E. Tech 32, Cle. JFK 0

Cle. Glenville 37, Cle. Collinwood 0

Cle. Hay 20, Cle. John Marshall 6

Cle. John Adams 38, Cle. Lincoln W. 8

Cle. Rhodes 48, Cle. Whitney Young 6

Cle. VASJ 42, Louisville Aquinas 7

Clyde 30, Sandusky Perkins 7

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 19, Portsmouth 14

Coldwater 35, Rockford Parkway 6

Collins Western Reserve 28, Plymouth 17

Cols. Centennial 63, Cols. East 27

Cols. DeSales 31, Cols. St. Charles 0

Cols. Franklin Hts. 44, Groveport-Madison 20

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 27, Circleville Logan Elm 7

Cols. Hartley 34, Cols. Watterson 0

Cols. Independence 26, Cols. West 12

Cols. Mifflin 47, Cols. Linden McKinley 12

Cols. Northland 49, Cols. Whetstone 14

Cols. Ready 28, Amanda-Clearcreek 0

Cols. South 32, Cols. Africentric 20

Cols. Upper Arlington 39, Galloway Westland 7

Cols. Walnut Ridge 23, Cols. Briggs 8

Columbia Station Columbia 19, Rocky River Lutheran W. 14

Columbiana 42, Toronto 7

Conneaut 42, Corry, Pa. 20

Cortland Lakeview 31, Jefferson Area 0

Creston Norwayne 31, Smithville 6

Crooksville 47, Vincent Warren 7

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 56, Orrville 20

Cuyahoga Hts. 42, Richmond Hts. 12

Dalton 38, Doylestown Chippewa 14

Danville 42, Fredericktown 7

Day. Christian 49, Cin. College Prep. 0

Day. Meadowdale 20, Cin. Woodward 18

Day. Thurgood Marshall 35, Day. Ponitz Tech. 8

Defiance Tinora 24, Edgerton 21, OT

Delaware Buckeye Valley 34, Ontario 20

Delphos Jefferson 43, Paulding 14

Delphos St. John’s 61, New Bremen 28

Dresden Tri-Valley 34, New Lexington 12

Dublin Coffman 28, Marysville 7

Dublin Jerome 33, Thomas Worthington 32

E. Can. 57, Malvern 8

E. Palestine 57, Salineville Southern 44

Eastlake N. 26, Painesville Riverside 20

Eaton 28, Monroe 14

Edon 69, Oregon Stritch 22

Elyria Cath. 24, Parma 6

Elyria Open Door 39, Tol. Horizon Science 32

Euclid 38, Strongsville 30

Fairview 30, Brooklyn 0

Findlay 24, Oregon Clay 14

Findlay Liberty-Benton 62, Arcadia 0

Franklin 55, Waynesville 27

Fremont Ross 28, Lima Sr. 24

Ft. Loramie 46, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 0

Galion Northmor 32, Cardington-Lincoln 7

Garfield Hts. 40, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 9

Garfield Hts. Trinity 31, Warren JFK 20

Geneva 49, Painesville Harvey 21

Genoa Area 50, Bloomdale Elmwood 16

Germantown Valley View 41, Bellbrook 34

Gibsonburg 45, Northwood 7

Girard 45, Campbell Memorial 0

Glouster Trimble 32, Wahama, W.Va. 20

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 33, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 14

Goshen 56, Mt. Orab Western Brown 0

Grafton Midview 38, Berea-Midpark 17

Granville 24, Pataskala Licking Hts. 21

Hamilton 47, Middletown 26

Hanoverton United 28, Wellsville 7

Harrison 42, Oxford Talawanda 12

Haviland Wayne Trace 42, Defiance Ayersville 7

Heath 45, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 7

Hicksville 21, Sherwood Fairview 20

Hilliard Bradley 42, Dublin Scioto 7

Hilliard Darby 31, Mt. Vernon 6

Hilliard Davidson 40, Grove City Cent. Crossing 0

Holgate 32, Antwerp 24

Holland Springfield 38, Sylvania Southview 0

Howard E. Knox 34, Centerburg 0

Hubbard 31, Niles McKinley 14

Hudson 44, N. Royalton 21

Ironton 40, Chesapeake 28

Ironton Rock Hill 44, S. Point 16

Jackson 31, Washington C.H. 20

Jamestown Greeneview 63, Spring. Greenon 20

Jeromesville Hillsdale 48, Rittman 14

John Marshall, W.Va. 45, Rayland Buckeye 7

Johnstown-Monroe 35, Johnstown Northridge 0

Kansas Lakota 52, Lakeside Danbury 0

Kenton 35, Van Wert 27

Kettering Alter 42, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 0

Kettering Fairmont 28, Miamisburg 26

Kings Mills Kings 35, Cin. Turpin 7

Kirtland 35, Independence 7

Lancaster 28, Grove City 14

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 44, Grove City Christian 14

Landmark Christian 14, Cols. Crusaders 9

Lees Creek E. Clinton 35, Williamsburg 7

Lewis Center Olentangy 42, Westerville S. 23

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 26, Westerville N. 0

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 47, New Paris National Trail 29

Lewistown Indian Lake 26, St. Paris Graham 7

Lima Perry 41, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 6

Lisbon David Anderson 41, Leetonia 0

London 28, Baltimore Liberty Union 6

Lorain 37, Cle. Hts. 6

Lorain Clearview 52, Oberlin 14

Louisville 45, Minerva 7

Lucas 46, Coshocton 21

Madonna, W.Va. 27, Vienna Mathews 13

Magnolia Sandy Valley 35, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 0

Manchester 41, Cin. Hillcrest 22

Mansfield Sr. 54, Lexington 17

Maria Stein Marion Local 32, Anna 7

Marion Elgin 70, Ridgeway Ridgemont 13

Marion Harding 44, Galion 21

Marion Pleasant 26, Richwood N. Union 7

Martins Ferry 49, E. Liverpool 18

Massillon Jackson 41, Can. Glenoak 24

Massillon Perry 35, N. Can. Hoover 27

Massillon Tuslaw 47, Loudonville 41

Massillon Washington 38, Austintown Fitch 28

McArthur Vinton County 34, Albany Alexander 6

McComb 29, Leipsic 14

McDonald 49, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 7

Mechanicsburg 14, W. Liberty-Salem 7

Medina Buckeye 50, Wellington 0

Medina Highland 14, Green 7

Mentor 49, Medina 14

Metamora Evergreen 32, Delta 0

Middlefield Cardinal 30, Fairport Harbor Harding 12

Middletown Fenwick 19, Hamilton Badin 14

Middletown Madison Senior 46, Milton-Union 0

Milan Edison 28, Port Clinton 0

Milford 37, Cin. Walnut Hills 0

Millbury Lake 21, Rossford 6

Mineral Ridge 39, Atwater Waterloo 7

Monroeville 55, New London 13

Morrow Little Miami 21, Cin. NW 19

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 21, Cory-Rawson 14

N. Baltimore 35, Van Buren 7

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 12, Cin. Finneytown 9, OT

N. Olmsted 49, Lakewood 38

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 55, Bucyrus 13

Nelsonville-York 49, Pomeroy Meigs 14

New Albany 23, Canal Winchester 3

New Concord John Glenn 53, Zanesville W. Muskingum 0

New Lebanon Dixie 64, Day. Northridge 43

New Madison Tri-Village 45, Bradford 6

New Middletown Spring. 44, Sebring McKinley 8

New Philadelphia 44, Marietta 14

New Richmond 41, Wilmington 21

Newark Cath. 32, Utica 14

Newark Licking Valley 43, Hebron Lakewood 7

Newton Falls 26, Warren Champion 20

Norwalk St. Paul 38, Ashland Crestview 7

Oberlin Firelands 47, Sheffield Brookside 0

Olmsted Falls 39, Amherst Steele 14

Orwell Grand Valley 57, Newbury 16

Ottawa-Glandorf 30, Lima Shawnee 16

Pandora-Gilboa 48, Vanlue 0

Parma Hts. Holy Name 34, Parma Normandy 6

Parma Padua 38, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 10

Pemberville Eastwood 35, Fostoria 7

Peninsula Woodridge 49, Lodi Cloverleaf 20

Philo 21, Thornville Sheridan 18

Pickerington Cent. 45, Gahanna Lincoln 8

Pickerington N. 35, Reynoldsburg 7

Piketon 14, Frankfort Adena 7

Plain City Jonathan Alder 28, Spring. Kenton Ridge 21

Poland Seminary 33, Struthers 0

Portsmouth Notre Dame 24, Franklin Furnace Green 22

Portsmouth Sciotoville 55, McDermott Scioto NW 7

Portsmouth W. 50, Minford 6

Powell Olentangy Liberty 31, Westerville Cent. 28

Proctorville Fairland 49, Gallipolis Gallia 32

Racine Southern 55, Stewart Federal Hocking 14

Reading 26, Cin. Madeira 14

Reigning Sports Academy 46, Morral Ridgedale 16

Richmond Edison 26, Oak Glen, W.Va. 14

Rootstown 51, Ravenna SE 20

S. Charleston SE 54, Cedarville 22

Sandusky 56, Tiffin Columbian 8

Sandusky St. Mary 46, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 14

Sarahsville Shenandoah 44, Van, W.Va. 22

Shadyside 39, Hannibal River 28

Shelby 41, Huron 0

Sidney 34, Piqua 33

Sidney Lehman 63, Dola Hardin Northern 0

Southeastern 28, Chillicothe Zane Trace 12

Sparta Highland 42, Mt. Gilead 8

Spencerville 49, Convoy Crestview 34

Spring. Cath. Cent. 42, London Madison Plains 22

Spring. NE 33, N. Lewisburg Triad 21

Spring. Shawnee 34, Urbana 7

Springboro 27, Beavercreek 24

Springfield 55, Xenia 12

St. Clairsville 35, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 0

St. Henry 30, Minster 7

St. Marys Memorial 63, Elida 21

Steubenville 21, Dover 10

Stow-Munroe Falls 57, Macedonia Nordonia 22

Strasburg-Franklin 43, Lore City Buckeye Trail 40

Streetsboro 70, Mogadore Field 8

Sugar Grove Berne Union 47, Fairfield Christian 6

Sullivan Black River 48, LaGrange Keystone 14

Sunbury Big Walnut 47, Newark 7

Swanton 23, Hamler Patrick Henry 22

Sylvania Northview 35, Napoleon 13

Tallmadge 38, Kent Roosevelt 8

Tiffin Calvert 62, Fremont St. Joseph 21

Tipp City Bethel 52, Arcanum 0

Tol. Ottawa Hills 38, Montpelier 7

Tol. St. John’s 20, Tol. St. Francis 0

Tol. Start 40, Tol. Waite 0

Tol. Whitmer 21, Tol. Cent. Cath. 14

Tol. Woodward 51, Tol. Bowsher 16

Tontogany Otsego 49, Elmore Woodmore 14

Trenton Edgewood 30, Hamilton Ross 7

Trotwood-Madison 62, W. Carrollton 12

Troy 28, Tipp City Tippecanoe 13

Uhrichsville Claymont 38, Sugarcreek Garaway 29

Vandalia Butler 38, Greenville 14

Vermilion 14, Oak Harbor 7

Versailles 35, Ft. Recovery 14

W. Chester Lakota W. 35, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 0

W. Jefferson 48, Milford Center Fairbanks 27

W. Unity Hilltop 46, Tol. Christian 0

Wadsworth 59, Cuyahoga Falls 0

Wapakoneta 31, Lima Bath 0

Warren Harding 38, Ashtabula Lakeside 26

Warren Howland 35, Youngs. East 12

Warrensville Hts. 22, E. Cle. Shaw 0

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 46, Greenfield McClain 0

Waterford 35, Reedsville Eastern 8

Wauseon 35, Liberty Center 24

Waverly 35, Lucasville Valley 14

Waynesfield-Goshen 46, DeGraff Riverside 34

Wellston 28, Bidwell River Valley 7

West Salem Northwestern 20, Apple Creek Waynedale 6

Wheelersburg 44, Oak Hill 0

Whitehall-Yearling 24, Cols. Grandview Hts. 12

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 21, Maumee 0

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 33, Beaver Eastern 20

Windham 63, Ashtabula St. John 14

Wintersville Indian Creek 31, Brooke, W.Va. 0

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 31, Magnolia, W.Va. 19

Wooster 55, Millersburg W. Holmes 20

Wooster Triway 17, Canal Fulton Northwest 10

Worthington Christian 16, Zanesville Rosecrans 10

Worthington Kilbourne 31, Delaware Hayes 0

Youngs. Liberty 34, Leavittsburg LaBrae 20

Youngs. Mooney 34, St. Joseph’s Collegiate, N.Y. 6

Youngs. Valley Christian 37, Garrettsville Garfield 34, OT

Zanesville 24, Cambridge 20

Zanesville Maysville 48, McConnelsville Morgan 6

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 49, Newcomerstown 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Mogadore vs. Mantua Crestwood, ppd.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

8:49 pm |    

‘Paddle Battle’ set for Krodel

‘Paddle Battle’ set for Krodel
8:10 pm
Updated: 8:24 pm. |    

Childers headlines River Rat Festival

Childers headlines River Rat Festival
6:14 pm |    

More than $20K raised for St. Jude

More than $20K raised for St. Jude