Rio women blank Bearcats

OWENSBORO, Ky. — The University of Rio Grande had plenty of scoring opportunities in Thursday night’s River States Conference women’s soccer matchup with Brescia University.

Fortunately, it only took one goal for the RedStorm to emerge victorious.

Chase Davis found the back of the net with just over 14-1/2 minutes left in the opening half to give head caoch Tony Daniels’ club a 1-0 win over the host Bearcats at Kamuf Park.

Rio Grande improved to 3-5 overall and 1-0 in conference play with its second consecutive shutout win. The back-to-back clean sheet efforts were the first for the RedStorm since a 1-0 win over Carlow University and a 2-0 blanking of Brescia on October 24 and 29, respectively, in 2015.

Brescia slipped to 1-9 overall and 0-1 in the league.

Davis, a freshman from Huntington, W.Va., scored off an assist by sophomore Jenna Porter (Chillicothe, OH) at the 30:23 of the opening stanza for what proved to be the game’s lone marker.

The goal came on one of Rio’s 20 first half shot attempts. The RedStorm finished with an overwhelming 32-0 edge in shots overall, including a 22-0 advantage in shots on frame.

Rio Grande also enjoyed an 8-0 cushion in corner kick opportunities.

Junior Andrea Vera (Quito, Ecuador) earned the win in net for the RedStorm.

Jerrica Kidd stopped 21 shots in a losing cause for the Bearcats.

Rio Grande will wrap up its weekend road swing on Saturday afternoon at Midway University. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

