Blue Angels breeze past Rock Hill

PEDRO, Ohio — After dropping their first regular season contest in 23 months on Saturday, the question was how would the Blue Angels respond?

That answer came on Tuesday night as the Gallia Academy volleyball traveled to Rock Hill, where the guests claimed a decisive straight games victory in Ohio Valley Conference play.

In Game 1, the Blue Angels (16-1, 9-0 OVC) combined 12 kills with 14 service points, including five aces, while holding the Redwomen to just four service points. GAHS — the 14th ranked team in the latest OHSVCA Division II Coaches Poll — claimed the opening game by a 25-14.

In the second game, Gallia Academy won 14 of its 25 serves and 11 of Rock Hill’s 16, as the Blue Angels moved ahead 2-0 in the match with a 25-16 win.

Gallia Academy finished the night with its best game, never missing a serve in 24 chances, allowing just one service point, and recording a dozen kills en route to the 25-6 victory.

For the match, the Blue Angels had just seven service errors and eight attacking errors. GAHS finished with a 73.7 side-out percentage and a 90.4 serve percentage, to go with 27 digs.

Peri Martin led the GAHS service attack with six aces, followed by Ashton Webb with four. Taylor Burnette and Hunter Copley each had two aces in the win, while Katie Carpenter added one.

The Blue Angel net attack was led by Alex Barnes with 12 kills and three blocks. Webb marked seven kills, to go with a team-best nine digs. Martin and Copley recorded four kills apiece, with Martin earning a match-high 25 assists. Aubrey Unroe, Ryelee Sipple and Maddy Petro each had two kills for the Blue and White, with Unroe also posting one block.

The Blue Angels have now won two dozen consecutive league matches, including a 3-0 sweep of Rock Hill on Aug. 29 in Centenary. After hosting Coal Grove on Thursday, the Blue Angels return to the road on Tuesday at Portsmouth.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

