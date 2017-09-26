RedStorm climbs to No. 3 in NAIA coaches poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The University of Rio Grande climbed one position to No. 3 in the latest NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll released Tuesday night.

The RedStorm (6-1) piled up 432 points in the balloting of a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

Head coach Scott Morrissey’s club closed out a three-game homestand on Sunday night with a 2-1 win over then-No. 10 Lindsey Wilson College in its only outing of the week.

Rio Grande begins River States Conference play with a two-game weekend road trip at Brescia University on Thursday night and at Midway University on Saturday afternoon.

William Carey (Miss.) is the top-ranked team for the first time in school history, moving up one position. The Crusaders (7-0-0) garnered 14 of the 17 first-place votes and had 465 points in the balloting.

Missouri Valley grabbed the remaining first-place votes and totaled 453 points altogether, moving from third place to second.

Former No. 1 Oklahoma Wesleyan slipped to fourth place behind Rio Grande, while Corban (Ore.) maintained its hold on fifth.

Spring Arbor (Mich.) had the biggest jump of the week, moving from 22nd to 19th, while the University of Northwestern Ohio had the biggest slip after falling from 14th to 20th.

Columbia (Mo.), Cumberland (Tenn.), and The Master’s (Calif.) join the Top 25 for the first time this year, coming in at Nos. 23, 24 and 25, respectively. Martin Methodist (Tenn.), Westmont (Calif.) and Bryan (Tenn.) all fell from the list.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.