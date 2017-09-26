Lady Tornadoes topple Belpre

RACINE, Ohio — Breaking out the brooms on back-to-back nights.

The Southern volleyball team picked up its second sweep in as many nights on Tuesday in Meigs County, as the Lady Tornadoes earned a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division victory over visiting Belpre.

Southern (6-10, 5-5) scored the first four points and led wire-to-wire in the opening game, winning by a 25-9 margin. The Lady Golden Eagles jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second game, but the Lady Tornadoes stormed back and eventually won Game 2 by a 25-9 final.

The Purple and Gold never trailed in the third game, leading by as many as 12 points en route to the sweep sealing 25-18 win.

“We actually played well last night at South Gallia, it was a good team win and I think it carried over,” said second-year SHS head coach Kim Hupp. “It was a very good team effort tonight. We’re hustling, we’re making plays that we haven’t been making all season because they’re hustling after it. I think last night and tonight are good wins going into Eastern, so hopefully we can continue that.”

SHS junior Baylee Grueser led the Purple and Gold with 22 service points and three aces, with 13 of her points coming in the second game alone. Marissa Brooker posted 12 points and a team-best four aces, Jaiden Roberts added 11 points to the Lady Tornado cause, while Phoenix Cleland marked four points and one ace.

Kassie Barton finished with three points and two aces in the win, while Julia Montgomery contributed two points.

At the net, Southern was led by Baylee Wolfe with 10 kills and one block. Phoenix Cleland recorded two kills and two blocks for the victors, Barton, Mickenzie Ferrell and Paige VanMeter each had one kill, while Abby Cummins chipped in with a block.

As a team, Southern had just four service errors, two hitting errors and 12 passing errors.

Sydney Spencer led Belpre with six service points and one ace. Katie Osburn, Kaitlyn Richards and Ryleigh Hannah had three points apiece, with two aces apiece by Osburn and Richards, and one ace by Hannah. Makayla Deaton rounded out the BHS service with one point.

Osburn and Spencer tied for a team-high with three kills each, Deaton, Savannah Knotts and Hannah McDaniel added two kills apiece, while Dekotah Lemon finished with one kill in the setback.

The Lady Tornadoes also claimed a straight games victory over the Orange and Black on Aug. 28 in Belpre. Southern returns to action on Thursday at Eastern, where the Lady Tornadoes will try to avenge a 3-1 loss from Sept. 7.

SHS senior Sydney Cleland (21) attempts a spike over a pair of Lady Eagles, during Southern’s 3-0 win over Belpre on Tuesday in Racine, Ohio. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2017/09/web1_9.28-SHS-S.Cleland.jpg SHS senior Sydney Cleland (21) attempts a spike over a pair of Lady Eagles, during Southern’s 3-0 win over Belpre on Tuesday in Racine, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Southern junior Abby Cummins (17) attempts a spike in front of Lady Tornadoes senior Jaiden Roberts (9) on Tuesday in Racine, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2017/09/web1_9.28-wo-SHS-Cummins.jpg Southern junior Abby Cummins (17) attempts a spike in front of Lady Tornadoes senior Jaiden Roberts (9) on Tuesday in Racine, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Southern sophomore Baylee Wolfe attempts a spike in front of teammate Jaiden Roberts (9) during the Lady Tornadoes’ win on Tuesday in Racine, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2017/09/web1_9.28-wo-SHS-Wolfe.jpg Southern sophomore Baylee Wolfe attempts a spike in front of teammate Jaiden Roberts (9) during the Lady Tornadoes’ win on Tuesday in Racine, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Southern sophomore Phoenix Cleland (6) battles Dekotah Lemon (9) for a ball at the net, during the Lady Tornadoes’ win on Tuesday in Racine, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2017/09/web1_9.28-wo-SHS-Phoenix.jpg Southern sophomore Phoenix Cleland (6) battles Dekotah Lemon (9) for a ball at the net, during the Lady Tornadoes’ win on Tuesday in Racine, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

