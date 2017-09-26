Lady Raiders sweep OVCS

BIDWELL, Ohio — The River Valley volleyball team snapped an 11-match losing skid on Monday night following a 25-14, 25-18, 25-9 victory over visiting Ohio Valley Christian in a non-conference match between Gallia County programs.

The Lady Raiders (3-12) never trailed by more than three points in the entire contest as the hosts held double-digit leads in each of the three games against the Lady Defenders (5-4), who have now dropped three consecutive decisions.

OVCS held leads of 2-0 and 7-5 in the opener, but the Silver and Black broke away from an eight-all tie by scoring 17 of the final 23 points en route to an 11-point win and a 1-0 match advantage.

River Valley led wire-to-wire in Game 2 and held comfortable leads of 18-8 and 19-9 before taking a 2-0 match edge with the seven-point triumph.

The Lady Defenders claimed their largest lead of the night at 4-1 in Game 3, but the hosts broke away from a six-all tie with a 13-3 run for a 19-9 cushion. RVHS scored the final six points of the night while wrapping up the straight-game victory.

Rachel Horner led River Valley with 14 service points, followed by Jessica Roush with 12 points and Madison Tabor with eight points. Cierra Roberts was next with six points, while Kelsey Brown and Carly Gilmore respectively added four and three points.

Emily Childers paced OVCS with six service points and a team-high four aces. Katie Westfall was next with five points and three aces, while both Laura Young and Makala Sizemore contributed two points apiece.

Childers led the guests with four kills, while Cori Hutchison added three kills and a block. Westfall had two kills im the setback, followed by Young and Kessinger with a kill each.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

