Black Knights place 6th in regional

TORNADO, W.Va. — The Point Pleasant High School golf squad saw its season come to an end on Monday, as the Black Knights finished sixth out of nine schools in the Class AA Region IV tournament, which took place at Big Bend Golf Course.

The Big Knights turned in a team tally of 275, but were not one of the top two teams to qualify for next week’s state tournament.

Point Pleasant also did not advance any individuals to the state meet, as a year ago Bryce Tayengco qualified.

The senior Tayengco — in his final match on Monday, shot an 87 — as his sophomore brother Dylan Tayengco led the Black Knights with an 84.

The only other Point Pleasant player at the regional was junior Colton Fridley, who turned in a 104 for 18 holes.

The top two teams, and the top two individuals not on a qualifying club, advanced to the state tournament.

Those two state-qualifying foursomes hail from Poca and Chapmanville, as host Poca fired a 237 and Chapmanville a 238.

The top three scores in the West Virginia regional tournaments count towards the team total.

Scott (240), Wayne (253) and Winfield (261) were right ahead of Point Pleasant, as Lincoln County (302), Mingo Central (303) and Logan (337) rounded out the nine-team field.

Point Pleasant, Lincoln County and Logan were the only teams of three golfers, while the remaining half-dozen all fielded four.

Mitch Hoffman of Poca, by carding a smooth 1-under par 70, captured match medalist honors.

Austin Bledsoe of Chapmanville, with a 74, was the medalist runner-up.

The two individual qualifiers are Chase Milbee of Winfield and Ryan Butcher of Scott, who edged out Broc Crist of Lincoln County on a one-hole playoff.

That trio all shot 77, and led their respective teams.

Here are the scores for the remaining teams at the Class AA, Region IV golf tournament.

POCA: Mitch Hoffman (70), Isaac Neal (82), Jacob Blizzard (85), Trent Covert (87).

CHAPMANVILLE: Austin Bledsoe (74), Braden Dickerson (76), Reed Dingess (88), J.D. Ferrell (96).

SCOTT: Ryan Butcher (77), Andrew Lester (81), Clay Hale (82), Chase Hager (84).

WAYNE: Ty Queen (79), Gavin Boothe (83), Cayden Ross (91), Corey Marcum (93).

WINFIELD: Chase Milbee (77), Austin Arthur (92), Bryant Moore (92), Logan Lightner (97).

LINCOLN COUNTY: Broc Crist (77), Nathaniel Hunting (90), Luke Roberts (135).

MINGO CENTRAL: Dawson Callaway (93), Seth Jude (101), Chuckie White (109), Jonathan Patrick (115).

LOGAN: Alexis Perry (90), Lexi Jo Canterbury (121), Kolby Kinney (126).

By Paul Boggs

Paul Boggs can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106

