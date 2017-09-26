GAHS, Meigs girls advance to district

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Gallia Academy Blue Angels and the Meigs Lady Marauders made like the All-American Rejects on Monday.

They moved along…to the next round.

That’s because the Blue Angels and Lady Marauders, along with Eastern junior Kylee Tolliver, qualified for next week’s Division II district girls golf tournament —thanks to advancing out of Monday’s sectional tournament at the Chillicothe Jaycees Golf Course.

Gallia Academy and Meigs moved on to the district by being two of the top six squads at the sectional, while Tolliver was one of the top six individuals not on a qualifying team.

Eastern, in fact, almost joined the Blue Angels and Lady Marauders at the district — but believe it or not for the second consecutive season — fell shy of that round by a single solitary stroke.

The Blue Angels — in only their second season as a full golf team — amassed a team total of 410 to finish third, while Meigs with a 421 tally took fifth.

The Lady Eagles, which did advance to the district two years ago, ended up with a 423 and one shot shy — yet again — of qualifying yet again.

That sixth, and final, team qualifying spot belonged to McClain — which posted a 422.

Waterford, which is aiming for its third straight Division II state tournament appearance, won its third sectional championship by firing a 329.

The Lady Wildcats were spearheaded by having both the match medalist and medalist runner-up, as Ashley Offenberger was the medalist with a smooth 5-over par 77 — while Kenzie Dietz dialed in an 80 to finish just three strokes behind.

West Union ended up as the runner-up with a 377, while the young Blue Angels (410) and Lady Marauders (421) acquitted themselves well by making the field.

Last season, only the top three clubs and individuals advanced, as Eastern finished fourth, Gallia Academy fifth and the Lady Marauders seventh.

Sandwiched in between them was Westfall —a repeat district qualifier — with a 413.

This year, not only did both GAHS and Meigs make it out, there is not a single senior among any of their five tournament players.

There were 20 teams to field at least four golfers apiece, which is the minimum number needed for a team score, as the Blue Angels, Marauders and Eagles all sported five.

For the Blue Angels, juniors Molly Fitzwater and Hunter Copley led the way with a 98 and 99 respectively, while sophomore Bailey Meadows shot a 104 and freshman Ryelee Sipple posted a 109.

Gallia Academy’s other score was a 135 by sophomore Macy Jones.

Meigs was paced by freshman Kylee Robinson with an even 100, as its other counting scores were sophomore MiKayla Radcliffe with a 101, junior Shaylnn Mitchell with a 109 and freshman Caitlin Cotterill with a 111.

Lydia Edwards, a junior, clubbed a pair of 58s for a 116 for the Maroon and Gold’s non-counting card.

For the Lady Eagles, Tolliver fired a 44 on the front side and a 45 on the back, carding an 89 and finishing as the fifth individual to advance.

Eastern’s other counting scores were a 97 by senior Kaitlyn Hawk, a 117 by sophomore Jasmine Brewer, and a 120 by senior Sarah Bunce.

It was the final match for both Hawk and Bunce, as sophomore Alyssa Smith shot a 169 for the Eagles’ other score.

In clinching the final qualifying spot ahead of the Eagles, McClain’s counting scores were a 97, a 99, a 110 and a 116.

Competing only as an individual at the sectional was South Gallia freshman Chloey Campbell, who turned in a 125.

In addition to Tolliver, the other individual qualifiers were Alex Gillette of Coal Grove with an 81, Madalynn Roby of Belpre with an 82, Hanna Shrout of Fairland with an 82, Lauren Ragland of Zane Trace with an 86 and Rachel Shuler of Leesburg Fairfield with a 91.

The Division II district tournament will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at Upper Lansdowne Golf Course.

