Lady Cats fall at Covenant

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Real guts, just no glory.

The Hannan volleyball team battled through 29 ties and 33 lead changes over the course of the evening, but ultimately dropped a 25-14, 24-26, 25-23, 25-17 decision to host Covenant Christian on Monday during a non-conference match in Cabell County.

The Lady Cats (2-7) never led in the 11-point opening loss, but the guests rallied back from an 18-11 Game 2 deficit by reeling off nine of the next 11 points to force a 20-all tie.

The Lady Eagles gradually pushed their lead out to a 24-22, but HHS broke serve and tacked on three consecutive points to complete the minimal two-point win while also tying the match at one.

The real battle occurred in Game 3 as both teams endured 15 ties and 16 lead changes, with neither squad establishing a lead larger than four points along the way.

Hannan broke away from an 18-all tie with four consecutive points and gradually increased that advantage out to 23-20, but CCS rallied with the final five points for a two-point win and a 2-1 match cushion.

The Lady Cats twice led by three points and never trailed while building an 11-10 edge in Game 4, but the hosts answered with 15 of the final 21 points to wrap up the match with the eight-point triumph.

Josie McCoy led the HHS service attack with nine points, followed by Kassidee Bush with eight points and a team-high four aces. Hailey White also had six points and two aces in the setback.

Hailey Johnson and Jessica Dalton each contributed five service points, while McKenzie McQueen added two points. Bailey Hudnall and Pammie Ochs also had a point apiece for the Lady Cats, who have now dropped two straight decisions overall.

Hannan returns to action Tuesday at Ironton Saint Joseph, then travels to Gallipolis on Thursday for a 6 p.m. contest against Ohio Valley Christian.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

