Ohio AP Football Poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2017, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
DIVISION I
|1. Cleveland St. Ignatius (16);5-0;;231
|2. Cincinnati St. Xavier (8);5-0;;216
|3. Lakewood St. Edward;5-0;;171
|4. Canton Mckinley;5-0;;149
|5. Centerville;5-0;;144
|6. Toledo Whitmer (1);5-0;;141
|7. Hilliard Bradley;5-0;;106
|8. Huber Heights Wayne;4-1;;51
|9. Stow-Munroe Falls;4-1;;37
|10. Mentor;5-0;;33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Beavercreek 13. Cincinnati Elder 12.<
DIVISION II
|1. Avon (14);5-0;;222
|2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (10);5-0;;219
|3. Cincinnati Anderson;5-0;;189
|4. Medina Highland;5-0;;144
|5. Cincinnati La Salle;4-1;;140
|6. Sidney;5-0;;105
|7. Columbus Walnut Ridge;5-0;;66
|8. Wadsworth;5-0;;58
|(tie) Cleveland Benedictine;4-1;;58
|10. Grafton Midview;4-1;;44
Others receiving 12 or more points: Sylvania Northview 34. Barberton (1) 28. Akron Hoban 18. Dayton Belmont 12.<
DIVISION III
|1. Trotwood-Madison (16);5-0;;235
|2. Toledo Central Catholic (5);5-0;;212
|3. Clyde (1);5-0;;181
|4. Canfield (2);5-0;;161
|5. Sandusky;5-0;;124
|6. Columbus Marion-Franklin;5-0;;107
|7. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary;4-1;;63
|8. Medina Buckeye;5-0;;56
|9. Parma Padua;5-0;;52
|10. Franklin;4-1;;36
Others receiving 12 or more points: Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 25. Columbus Bishop Hartley 24. Kettering Archbishop Alter 17. Bay Village Bay (1) 15. Tallmadge 13. New Philadelphia 12.<
DIVISION IV
|1. Steubenville (19);5-0;;228
|2. Germantown Valley View (1);5-0;;183
|3. Perry (2);5-0;;180
|4. Bellville Clear Fork (2);5-0;;148
|5. Poland Seminary (1);5-0;;124
|6. Clarksville Clinton-Massie;5-0;;111
|7. London;5-0;;85
|8. Shelby;5-0;;61
|9. Oberlin Firelands;5-0;;58
|10. Cincinnati Wyoming;5-0;;57
Others receiving 12 or more points: Newark Licking Valley 35. Canton South 22. Girard 21.<
DIVISION V
|1. Pemberville Eastwood (11);5-0;;201
|2. Canfield S. Range (5);5-0;;195
|3. Anna (2);5-0;;182
|4. Wheelersburg (3);5-0;;161
|5. Portsmouth West (1);5-0;;132
|(tie) Liberty Center (1);5-0;;132
|7 Marion Pleasant (2);4-0;;101
|8. Orwell Grand Valley;5-0;;85
|9. Sullivan Black River;5-0;;29
|10. Jamestown Greeneview;5-0;;25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Genoa Area 20. Archbold 18. Milan Edison 14. Tontogany Otsego 12.<
DIVISION VI
|1. Maria Stein Marion Local (20);5-0;;240
|2. Mogadore (3);5-0;;195
|3. Kirtland (2);5-0;;174
|4. Smithville;5-0;;144
|5. Sarahsville Shenandoah;5-0;;109
|6. Nelsonville-York;5-0;;99
|7. Coldwater;3-2;;78
|8. St. Henry;4-1;;77
|9. Creston Norwayne;4-1;;54
|10. Rootstown;5-0;;53
Others receiving 12 or more points: West Liberty-Salem 43. Findlay Liberty-Benton 31.<
DIVISION VII
|1. Dalton (20);5-0;;229
|2. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights (2);4-0;;197
|3. Convoy Crestview (1);5-0;;191
|4. Norwalk St. Paul (2);5-0;;151
|5. Danville;4-1;;116
|6. Leipsic;4-1;;111
|7. Pandora-Gilboa;5-0;;72
|8. Windham;4-1;;48
|9. Minster;3-2;;41
|10. Sidney Lehman;4-1;;32
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lucas 23. Sycamore Mohawk 22. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 21. Warren John F. Kennedy 20. Lisbon David Anderson 17. Delphos St. John’s 15. Edgerton 12.<