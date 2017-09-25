Posted on by

Ohio AP Football Poll


COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2017, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I

1. Cleveland St. Ignatius (16);5-0;;231
2. Cincinnati St. Xavier (8);5-0;;216
3. Lakewood St. Edward;5-0;;171
4. Canton Mckinley;5-0;;149
5. Centerville;5-0;;144
6. Toledo Whitmer (1);5-0;;141
7. Hilliard Bradley;5-0;;106
8. Huber Heights Wayne;4-1;;51
9. Stow-Munroe Falls;4-1;;37
10. Mentor;5-0;;33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Beavercreek 13. Cincinnati Elder 12.<

DIVISION II

1. Avon (14);5-0;;222
2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (10);5-0;;219
3. Cincinnati Anderson;5-0;;189
4. Medina Highland;5-0;;144
5. Cincinnati La Salle;4-1;;140
6. Sidney;5-0;;105
7. Columbus Walnut Ridge;5-0;;66
8. Wadsworth;5-0;;58
(tie) Cleveland Benedictine;4-1;;58
10. Grafton Midview;4-1;;44

Others receiving 12 or more points: Sylvania Northview 34. Barberton (1) 28. Akron Hoban 18. Dayton Belmont 12.<

DIVISION III

1. Trotwood-Madison (16);5-0;;235
2. Toledo Central Catholic (5);5-0;;212
3. Clyde (1);5-0;;181
4. Canfield (2);5-0;;161
5. Sandusky;5-0;;124
6. Columbus Marion-Franklin;5-0;;107
7. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary;4-1;;63
8. Medina Buckeye;5-0;;56
9. Parma Padua;5-0;;52
10. Franklin;4-1;;36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 25. Columbus Bishop Hartley 24. Kettering Archbishop Alter 17. Bay Village Bay (1) 15. Tallmadge 13. New Philadelphia 12.<

DIVISION IV

1. Steubenville (19);5-0;;228
2. Germantown Valley View (1);5-0;;183
3. Perry (2);5-0;;180
4. Bellville Clear Fork (2);5-0;;148
5. Poland Seminary (1);5-0;;124
6. Clarksville Clinton-Massie;5-0;;111
7. London;5-0;;85
8. Shelby;5-0;;61
9. Oberlin Firelands;5-0;;58
10. Cincinnati Wyoming;5-0;;57

Others receiving 12 or more points: Newark Licking Valley 35. Canton South 22. Girard 21.<

DIVISION V

1. Pemberville Eastwood (11);5-0;;201
2. Canfield S. Range (5);5-0;;195
3. Anna (2);5-0;;182
4. Wheelersburg (3);5-0;;161
5. Portsmouth West (1);5-0;;132
(tie) Liberty Center (1);5-0;;132
7 Marion Pleasant (2);4-0;;101
8. Orwell Grand Valley;5-0;;85
9. Sullivan Black River;5-0;;29
10. Jamestown Greeneview;5-0;;25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Genoa Area 20. Archbold 18. Milan Edison 14. Tontogany Otsego 12.<

DIVISION VI

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (20);5-0;;240
2. Mogadore (3);5-0;;195
3. Kirtland (2);5-0;;174
4. Smithville;5-0;;144
5. Sarahsville Shenandoah;5-0;;109
6. Nelsonville-York;5-0;;99
7. Coldwater;3-2;;78
8. St. Henry;4-1;;77
9. Creston Norwayne;4-1;;54
10. Rootstown;5-0;;53

Others receiving 12 or more points: West Liberty-Salem 43. Findlay Liberty-Benton 31.<

DIVISION VII

1. Dalton (20);5-0;;229
2. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights (2);4-0;;197
3. Convoy Crestview (1);5-0;;191
4. Norwalk St. Paul (2);5-0;;151
5. Danville;4-1;;116
6. Leipsic;4-1;;111
7. Pandora-Gilboa;5-0;;72
8. Windham;4-1;;48
9. Minster;3-2;;41
10. Sidney Lehman;4-1;;32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lucas 23. Sycamore Mohawk 22. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 21. Warren John F. Kennedy 20. Lisbon David Anderson 17. Delphos St. John’s 15. Edgerton 12.<

