RedStorm men outlast Blue Raiders

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Silas Machado gave the University of Rio Grande a first half lead and Spencer Reinford added an insurance marker in the second half as the RedStorm held off Lindsey Wilson College, 2-1, Sunday night, in non-conference men’s soccer action at Evan E. Davis Field.

Rio Grande, ranked No. 4 in the latest NAIA coaches’ poll, improved to 6-1 with the win over their former Mid-South Conference rivals.

The Blue Raiders, who were ranked 10th nationally, suffered their first loss in five outings.

“Anytime we play Lindsey Wilson you can count on it being intense – and it was again tonight,” said Rio Grande head coach Scott Morrissey. “It’s nice to get a win anytime we play them, but even more so given the fact that we were down three starters to begin with. I thought, for the most part, we played well defensively and we did enough on offense to get the result we were looking for.”

Machado, a sophomore from Sao Paulo, Brazil, snapped a scoreless tie with the first goal of his Rio career – a header off a corner kick by senior Matheus Morgan (Vila Velha, Brazil) – at the 33:42 mark of the opening half.

Reinford, a senior from McAlisterville, Pa., extended the lead to 2-0 with 26:33 left in the contest by scoring on the rebound of his own missed shot, which was saved seconds earlier by Lindsey goal keeper William Diaz.

The Blue Raiders sliced the deficit in half when Mutaya Mwape scored on a penalty kick with 3:48 remaining, but the RedStorm held on down the stretch to seal the win.

Rio Grande finished with a 15-11 edge in shots, including 9-2 in the opening half, and an 8-4 edge in shots on goal.

Freshman Luis Rodriguez (San Jose, Costa Rica) recorded three saves in goal for the RedStorm.

Diaz stopped six shots in a losing cause for the Blue Raiders.

The two teams also were whistled for 13 fouls each, while combining for six yellow card cautions – three on each team – and a red card ejection of Lindsey’s Andres Riquelme with 13:53 left in the match.

Rio Grande returns to action on Thursday night when it opens River States Conference play at Brescia University. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

