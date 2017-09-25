Blue Angels top Chillicothe, fall to Logan Elm

CENTENARY, Ohio — Unfortunately for the Blue Angels, all things eventually come to an end.

After extending its regular season winning streak to 37 matches with a 2-0 win over against Chillicothe on Saturday in Gallia County, the Gallia Academy volleyball team had its impressive streak ended by Logan Elm in straight games.

Against the Lady Cavaliers, the Blue Angels (15-1) won the first game by a 25-21 count before surging to a 25-17 win in the second game. For the match, GAHS posted a 56.4 side-out percentage and held a 27-to-17 advantage in service points.

Gallia Academy — ranked 14th in the latest OHSVCA Division II Coaches Poll — was led by Ashton Webb with six aces, followed by Ryelee Sipple with one.

Webb also led the hosts at the net with seven kills and four blocks. Alex Barnes and Hunter Copley finished with four kills and one block apiece, while Aubrey Unroe added three kills and two blocks. Peri Martin contributed two kills and a team-best 16 assists to the winning cause, while Maddie Wright chipped in with one kill and one block.

The Blue Angels finished with 27 digs in the win, led by Barnes with eight.

Gallia Academy and Chillicothe hadn’t met since the 2015 sectional final at GAHS, a match that the Blue Angels won in five games.

Logan Elm — the 4th ranked team in the OHSVCA Division II Coaches Poll — claimed a 25-19 victory over GAHS in the opening game, with the Blue Angels finishing with a side-out percentage of 52.

In Game 2, Gallia Academy finished with a negative hitting percentage, and a side-out percentage of just 16.7, allowing the Lady Braves to take the 25-9 victory.

LEHS held a 36-to-29 advantage in digs and a sizable 32-to-11 edge in service points for the match.

Webb had Gallia Academy’s lone ace in the setback, while marking a team-best 10 kills. Barnes finished with four kills and one block for the Blue and White, Maddy Petro added two kills, while Copley had one kill and a team-high eight digs. Martin was responsible for all-17 of Gallia Academy’s assists against LEHS.

The Lady Braves also handed the Blue Angels their first loss of 2016, as Logan Elm swept Gallia Academy in the district final.

The Blue Angels will get back to work in the Ohio Valley Conference on Tuesday at Rock Hill.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.