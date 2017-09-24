RedStorm women capture Forgey title

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande had five of the top 13 runners and captured the team championship in Saturday’s 47th Annual Patty Forgey Cross Country Invitational at the Rio Grande Cross Country Course.

The RedStorm finished with 35 points to edge Ohio Valley University (41 pts.) for the team championship. Ohio Christian University was third with 65 points.

Rio’s winning effort was fueled by juniors Lucy Williams (Athens, OH) and Maggie Dellinger (Washington Court House, OH), who placed second and third, respectively, with times of 19:46 and 19:57 on the 5K course.

Ohio Christian University’s Raven Arellano finished first among the 37 runners with a time of 19:43.

Rio Grande also got Top 10 finishes from senior Tyanna Petty (Somerset, OH), who was eighth in a time of 23:07, and sophomore Reaghan Haines (Hillsboro, OH), who was ninth after crossing in 23:15.

Also representing the RedStorm were sophomore Kelsey Miller (Georgetown, OH), who was 13th in a time of 24:13 and sophomore Jennifer Case (McArthur, OH), who was 30th in a time of 31:07.

Rio Grande returns to action on Friday at the All-Ohio Championship hosted by Cedarville University.

Fairland (OH) took team honors in the girls’ high school division after winning a tiebreaker with Ripley (WV). Both teams had 76 points, while Hurricane (WV) was third with 98 points.

Ripley’s Victoria Starcher had the top individual finish, completing the 5K course in a time of 18:31.

In the girls’ middle school division, Ripley (WV) won the title with four of the top 10 finishers and 39 points. Barboursville (WV) was second with 57 points, while Hurricane (WV) was right behind in third with 60 points.

Ellie Hosaflook from Ripley placed first individually with a time of 12:22 on the 3K course.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

