Rio women end skid

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Payten Davis scored twice in the game’s opening seven minutes to lift the University of Rio Grande to a 3-0 win over Goshen (Ind.) College, Saturday night, in non-conference women’s soccer action at Evan E. Davis Field.

The RedStorm improved to 2-5 with the victory, snapping a four-game losing streak in the process.

Goshen dropped to 3-4-1 with the loss.

Davis, a freshman from Chillicothe, Ohio, scored what proved to be the only goal that Rio would need just 5:14 into the match when she gathered in a through-ball from sophomore Madi Bowers (Bexley, OH) and fired a shot from 10 yards out past Goshen net-minder Kadie Spoor.

Just under two minutes later, Davis took a pass from fellow freshman – and cousin – Chase Davis (Huntington, WV) and beat Spoor in a 1-on-1 matchup after Spoor abandoned her line for a 2-0 RedStorm lead.

That’s how things stayed until sophomore Daniella DeSousa (Cape Town, South Africa) set the final score with a goal off an assist by junior Kaylynn Bell (Hillsboro, OH) with 14:16 left in the contest.

Rio Grande finished with an 18-7 edge in shots, including a 13-1 advantage in the second half, and a 9-3 cushion in shots on goal.

“The girls played well and are starting to come together as a team. We’ve got a lot of new girls and have played a pretty tough schedule to this point. It was nice to see us on the winning side,” said Rio Grande head coach Tony Daniels. “We need this momentum going into conference play. We still have some girls coming back from injury and we’ll be glad once they’re 100 percent to give us a little more depth heading into conference play.”

Junior Andrea Vera (Quito, Ecuador) had three saves in goal for the RedStorm.

Spoor recorded six saves in a losing cause for the Maple Leafs.

Rio Grande returns to action on Thursday, opening River States Conference play at Brescia University.

Rio Grande’s Payten Davis scored a pair of first half goals to lead the RedStorm in a 3-0 win over Goshen College, Saturday night, at Evan E. Davis Field. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the RedStorm. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2017/09/web1_9.26-URG-Davis.jpg Rio Grande’s Payten Davis scored a pair of first half goals to lead the RedStorm in a 3-0 win over Goshen College, Saturday night, at Evan E. Davis Field. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the RedStorm. Courtesy photo

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.