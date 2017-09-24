Marauders place 3rd at ZT Invite

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Spearheaded by half of its individual scores among the top 25, the Meigs High School boys golf squad finished third on Saturday in the annual Zane Trace Invitational at the Chillicothe Jaycees Golf Course.

The two-time Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division champions, in their last official event prior to Tuesday’s sectional tournament, tuned up by firing a team total of 350.

All four of the Marauders’ counting scores broke 97, as only team champion Fairfield Union (338) and runner-up New Lexington (344) placed ahead of the Maroon and Gold.

There were 14 teams represented on Saturday, but only a dozen posted team scores, as Southeastern with three players and Adena with only two did not record a group tally.

Westfall was fourth with a 365, followed by Crooksville at 371, Vinton County at 385, Logan Elm at 388 and Circleville at 396.

Host Zane Trace shot a 409 on its par-72 home layout, as Belpre (424), Alexander (432) and Huntington (531) rounded out the team totals.

Eight of the 12 scoring teams, including Meigs, sported six players apiece — while Logan Elm and Alexander fielded five and Belpre and Huntington had four.

For Meigs, Levi Chapman chalked up a 7-over par 79 to lead the way, as his score trailed only the 76s by Kolten Foraker and Brent Gulling.

Wyatt Nicholson notched an 84 to tie for sixth, while Bryce Swatzel shot a 91 to tie for 17th.

In addition to Chapman, Nicholson and Swatzel, Bobby Musser mustered a 96 for the Marauders’ fourth counting score.

Their two non-counting cards were Caleb Stanley with an even 100 and Cole Arnott with a 102.

Foraker of New Lexington was the medalist and Gulling of Fairfield Union the medalist runner-up, as Foraker won the tiebreaker on the handicap score.

Meigs — along with Gallia Academy and River Valley — will all compete in the Division II sectional tournament on Tuesday.

Tee time is set for 9 a.m. at Shawnee Golf Course near Portsmouth.

By Paul Boggs pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com

Paul Boggs can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106

