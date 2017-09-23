Bobcats knock off Eastern Michigan in 2OT

YPSILANTI, Mich. — The Bobcat offense was just waiting on the right time to unleash its attack.

After being held without an offensive touchdown throughout four quarters of play, the Ohio University football team found paydirt twice in the extra sessions, as the Bobcats claimed a 27-20 double-overtime Mid-American Conference victory over Eastern Michigan at Rynearson Stadium.

The Bobcats (3-1, 1-0 MAC) — who begin league play with a win for the seventh straight year — scored 13 points in regulation, combining a 46-yard Bradd Ellis interception return for a touchdown with a pair of Louie Zervos field goals from 40-plus yards out.

EMU combined two Paul Fricano field goals and a Ian Eriksen one-yard touchdown run for its 13 points in regulation.

On the first play in overtime Eastern Michigan took a 20-13 lead on a 25-yard pass from Brogan Roback to Sergio Bailey. Ohio needed four plays to answer the score, with Branden Cope catching an eight-yard pass from Nathan Rourke, and Zervos adding the extra-point to force a second overtime.

Ohio had the ball first, driving 25 yards in six plays with Cameron Odom hauling in a seven-yard pass from Rourke for the touchdown. Eastern Michigan failed to convert on a fourth down on its second overtime possession, giving the Bobcats a 27-21 win.

Rourke was 19-of-32 passing for 197 yards with two scores. Andrew Meyer hauled in a team-high six passes for 44 yards, while Odom finished with 56 yards and a score on five grabs.

A.J. Ouellette caught one pass for 42 yards and posted a game-high 145 yards on 26 carries.

EMU outgained Ohio 305-to-197 through the air, but the Bobcats claimed a 176-to-45 rushing advantage.

The Bobcats are now 19-12-1 in all-time meetings with the Eagles.

A complete recap of Ohio’s 27-20 double-overtime victory can be found in Tuesday’s editions of The Daily Sentinel, Gallipolis Daily Tribune, and Point Pleasant Register.