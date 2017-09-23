Week 5 Football Scores (Friday)

WEST VIRGINIA
Braxton County 37, Roane County 16
Bridgeport 34, Robert C. Byrd 20
Brooke 34, Perry Traditional Academy, Pa. 20
Buckhannon-Upshur 25, Greenbrier East 23, OT
Cabell Midland 44, Woodrow Wilson 13
Chapmanville 41, Scott 38
Clarke County, Va. 47, Washington 8
Clay County 38, Liberty Raleigh 14
Clay-Battelle 39, Tygarts Valley 20
Doddridge County 61, Ritchie County 0
East Hardy 25, Oakland Southern, Md. 19
Elkins 21, East Fairmont 14
Fayetteville 18, Oak Hill 0
George Washington 47, Ripley 12
Hedgesville 28, James Wood, Va. 23
Huntington 24, Capital 21
Hurley, Va. 38, Montcalm 0
James Monroe 48, Wyoming East 8
John Marshall 40, Parkersburg South 17
Keyser 46, Jefferson 14
Lewis County 35, Preston 14
Liberty Harrison 24, Grafton 21, 2OT
Madonna 28, Pendleton County 7
Man 36, River View 0
Martinsburg 51, Morgantown 7
Midland Trail 58, Valley Fayette 12
Mingo Central 62, Poca 8
Mountain Ridge, Md. 48, Hampshire 14
Musselman 52, Princeton 20
Northern Garrett, Md. 34, Frankfort 14
Paden City 54, Hundred 6
Parkersburg 45, Marietta, Ohio 10
Philip Barbour 35, Tucker County 6
PikeView 40, Shady Spring 17
Point Pleasant 35, Mount View 6
Richwood 28, Pocahontas County 13
Sarahsville Shenandoah, Ohio 28, Cameron 12
Sherman 28, Van 0
Sissonville 14, Herbert Hoover 7
South Harrison 48, Moorefield 3
Spring Mills 22, South Hagerstown, Md. 8
Spring Valley 35, South Charleston 0
St. Albans 21, Riverside 17
Summers County 45, Greenbrier West 14
Tug Valley 36, Tolsia 21
Tyler Consolidated 63, Calhoun County 0
University 29, Fairmont Senior 27
Wahama 28, Stewart Federal Hocking, Ohio 8
Wayne 38, Nitro 0
Webster County 46, Notre Dame 26
Westside 31, Independence 19
Wheeling Central 29, Magnolia 27
Wheeling Park 55, Cambridge, Ohio 34
Williamstown 52, Ravenswood 14
Winfield 62, Logan 6
OHIO
Akr. Coventry 51, Mogadore Field 0
Akr. Firestone 41, Akr. North 6
Akr. Hoban 21, Akr. SVSM 7
Akr. Manchester 55, Wooster Triway 8
Alliance 49, Louisville 34
Alliance Marlington 20, Carrollton 19
Amanda-Clearcreek 24, Lancaster Fairfield Union 14
Amherst Steele 51, Berea-Midpark 41
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard, Mich. 41, Tol. Scott 6
Anna 21, Delphos St. John’s 13
Arcadia 42, Vanlue 0
Archbold 42, Hamler Patrick Henry 13
Ashland 35, Mt. Vernon 21
Ashland Crestview 41, Ashland Mapleton 16
Ashtabula Lakeside 34, Rocky River 21
Ashville Teays Valley 42, Circleville Logan Elm 0
Athens 28, McArthur Vinton County 14
Attica Seneca E. 34, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 28, OT
Atwater Waterloo 21, Lowellville 7
Aurora 35, Kent Roosevelt 0
Austintown Fitch 38, Youngs. East 7
Avon 42, Grafton Midview 21
Avon Lake 48, Lakewood 6
Bainbridge Paint Valley 28, Chillicothe Huntington 26, OT
Barberton 48, Copley 20
Barnesville 21, Warsaw River View 13
Batavia 49, Fayetteville-Perry 8
Bay Village Bay 38, Parma Hts. Holy Name 15
Beaver Eastern 32, McDermott Scioto NW 0
Beavercreek 14, Kettering Fairmont 3
Bellaire 49, Rayland Buckeye 14
Bellbrook 35, Eaton 0
Bellefontaine 49, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 20
Bellevue 50, Tol. Start 9
Bellville Clear Fork 23, Delaware Buckeye Valley 20
Belmont Union Local 54, Richmond Edison 0
Beloit W. Branch 31, Minerva 7
Bethel-Tate 33, Mt. Orab Western Brown 28
Beverly Ft. Frye 37, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 0
Bloom-Carroll 42, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 20
Bluffton 42, Paulding 14
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 37, Cuyahoga Falls 7
Bridgeport 56, Bowerston Conotton Valley 14
Brookville 45, Monroe 28
Bucyrus 36, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 34
Bucyrus Wynford 37, Carey 20
Byesville Meadowbrook 48, Hannibal River 14
Camden Preble Shawnee 29, Milton-Union 6
Can. McKinley 42, N. Can. Hoover 34
Can. South 47, Salem 27
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 50, Zanesville Rosecrans 14
Canfield 34, Struthers 12
Canfield S. Range 27, Brookfield 20
Carlisle 54, Day. Northridge 14
Casstown Miami E. 50, Tipp City Bethel 29
Celina 14, Ottawa-Glandorf 7
Chardon 20, Mayfield 7
Chesterland W. Geauga 27, Painesville Harvey 20
Chillicothe 43, Logan 21
Chillicothe Unioto 34, Chillicothe Zane Trace 20
Cin. Anderson 44, Cin. Withrow 0
Cin. Clark Montessori 13, Cin. N. College Hill 6
Cin. Colerain 41, Hamilton 7
Cin. Country Day 28, Hamilton New Miami 6
Cin. Indian Hill 41, Reading 6
Cin. Mariemont 28, Cin. Madeira 14
Cin. McNicholas 31, Cin. Purcell Marian 6
Cin. St. Xavier 30, Cin. Moeller 7
Cin. Summit Country Day 50, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 0
Cin. Sycamore 34, Middletown 14
Cin. Taft 46, Cin. Shroder 7
Cin. Turpin 27, Cin. Walnut Hills 14
Cin. West Clermont 21, Kings Mills Kings 17
Cin. Winton Woods 18, Cin. La Salle 15
Cin. Wyoming 48, Cin. Finneytown 0
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 52, Cin. NW 6
Cle. Benedictine 35, Cols. Watterson 16
Cle. E. Tech 40, Cle. Collinwood 6
Cle. Glenville 53, Cle. Hay 14
Cle. JFK 36, Cle. Whitney Young 6
Cle. John Marshall 33, Cle. Lincoln W. 16
Cle. Rhodes 58, Cle. John Adams 26
Clyde 49, Port Clinton 3
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 27, Chesapeake 7
Coldwater 13, St. Henry 10
Collins Western Reserve 49, New London 0
Cols. Africentric 35, Cols. Independence 0
Cols. Beechcroft 41, Cols. East 0
Cols. Briggs 17, Cols. South 2
Cols. Grandview Hts. 49, Cols. Bexley 0
Cols. Hartley 45, Worthington Kilbourne 17
Cols. Marion-Franklin 42, Cols. West 21
Cols. Mifflin 48, Cols. Northland 34
Cols. Ready 20, Baltimore Liberty Union 13
Cols. St. Charles 34, Washington C.H. 12
Cols. Walnut Ridge 20, Cols. Eastmoor 14
Cols. Whetstone 20, Cols. Linden McKinley 6
Columbiana 34, Hanoverton United 14
Conneaut 54, Titusville, Pa. 14
Convoy Crestview 36, Columbus Grove 13
Cortland Lakeview 41, Niles McKinley 16
Coshocton 21, New Lexington 14
Cov. Catholic, Ky. 35, Cols. DeSales 7
Covington 41, Arcanum 21
Crestline 35, Morral Ridgedale 0
Crooksville 32, McConnelsville Morgan 7
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 33, Canal Fulton Northwest 28
Cuyahoga Hts. 55, Middlefield Cardinal 35
Dalton 27, Creston Norwayne 21
Danville 41, Galion Northmor 34
Day. Chaminade Julienne 35, Day. Carroll 0
Day. Christian 64, Day. Jefferson 13
Day. Ponitz Tech. 12, Cin. Western Hills 0
DeGraff Riverside 54, Dola Hardin Northern 14
Defiance 35, Lima Bath 33
Defiance Ayersville 26, Antwerp 0
Defiance Tinora 20, Holgate 0
Delphos Jefferson 41, Harrod Allen E. 32
Doylestown Chippewa 42, Apple Creek Waynedale 0
Dresden Tri-Valley 31, Philo 10
Dublin Jerome 21, Hilliard Darby 0
Dublin Scioto 10, Delaware Hayes 0
E. Can. 29, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 10
E. Palestine 57, Wellsville 39
Euclid 54, Elyria 28
Fairfield 27, Cin. Princeton 0
Findlay 42, Tol. St. Francis 24
Findlay Liberty-Benton 63, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 0
Fostoria 61, Elmore Woodmore 0
Franklin Middletown Christian 28, Landmark Christian 0
Fredericktown 57, Mt. Gilead 8
Fremont Ross 23, Tol. St. John’s 20
Fremont St. Joseph 42, Tol. Woodward 26
Ft. Loramie 52, Ansonia 28
Ft. Recovery 28, Minster 27, OT
Gahanna Cols. Academy 31, Whitehall-Yearling 14
Gahanna Lincoln 34, Dublin Coffman 32
Galion 42, Caledonia River Valley 35
Gallipolis Gallia 36, Portsmouth 35
Garrettsville Garfield 29, Windham 28
Geneva 55, Beachwood 14
Germantown Valley View 34, Franklin 3
Girard 51, Jefferson Area 0
Glouster Trimble 33, Corning Miller 12
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 46, Lore City Buckeye Trail 7
Goshen 41, Blanchester 0
Granville 49, Utica 13
Green 15, Can. Glenoak 13
Grove City Cent. Crossing 27, Groveport-Madison 7
Hamilton Badin 41, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 21
Haviland Wayne Trace 19, Sherwood Fairview 7
Heath 17, Hebron Lakewood 7
Hicksville 36, Edgerton 35
Hilliard Bradley 31, Thomas Worthington 17
Hillsboro 37, Batavia Clermont NE 6
Howard E. Knox 51, Cardington-Lincoln 40
Huber Hts. Wayne 38, Clayton Northmont 35
Hudson 41, Macedonia Nordonia 14
Huron 35, Castalia Margaretta 0
Independence 48, Fairport Harbor Harding 0
Ironton 48, S. Point 0
Jamestown Greeneview 55, Spring. NE 7
Johnstown-Monroe 55, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 13
Kansas Lakota 28, Sandusky St. Mary 7
Kettering Alter 46, Middletown Fenwick 22
Kirtland 60, Burton Berkshire 0
LaGrange Keystone 49, Brooklyn 8
Lancaster 14, Hilliard Davidson 10
Leavittsburg LaBrae 33, Warren Champion 7
Lewis Center Olentangy 21, Marysville 14
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 50, Newark 14
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 38, Bradford 0
Liberty Center 56, Delta 13
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 42, Cin. Oak Hills 28
Lima Perry 44, Waynesfield-Goshen 0
Lima Shawnee 35, Van Wert 27
Lisbon Beaver 43, E. Liverpool 12
Lisbon David Anderson 31, Salineville Southern 20
Lodi Cloverleaf 20, Norton 6
London 42, Circleville 0
Lorain 42, Clarkson, Ontario 21
Lorain Clearview 50, Sheffield Brookside 6
Lucas 51, Cols. Centennial 28
Lucasville Valley 40, Fairview, Ky. 6
Lyndhurst Brush 52, Chagrin Falls Kenston 48
Mansfield Sr. 35, Maple Hts. 29
Mantua Crestwood 26, Louisville Aquinas 20, OT
Maria Stein Marion Local 28, Versailles 18
Marion Pleasant 21, Marion Harding 14
Martins Ferry 42, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 39
Mason 31, W. Chester Lakota W. 0
Massillon Jackson 35, Uniontown Lake 32
Massillon Perry 31, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 0
Massillon Washington 56, Bedford 46
Maumee 21, Napoleon 0
McComb 41, Arlington 7
McDonald 44, New Middletown Spring. 31
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 63, Ridgeway Ridgemont 8
Mechanicsburg 44, London Madison Plains 14
Medina Buckeye 49, Columbia Station Columbia 20
Medina Highland 42, Richfield Revere 14
Mentor 62, Brunswick 0
Miami Valley Christian Academy 28, Lockland 20
Middletown Madison Senior 48, Day. Oakwood 28
Milan Edison 39, Willard 16
Milford 41, Loveland 6
Milford Center Fairbanks 27, S. Charleston SE 26
Millbury Lake 38, Bloomdale Elmwood 0
Millersburg W. Holmes 56, Mansfield Madison 20
Millersport 26, Fairfield Christian 12
Minford 48, Williamsburg 20
Mogadore 21, Gates Mills Gilmour 7
Monroeville 45, Greenwich S. Cent. 7
Montpelier 49, Tol. Christian 27
Morrow Little Miami 35, Oxford Talawanda 7
N. Baltimore 57, Cory-Rawson 17
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 20, Cin. Deer Park 14
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 53, Sebring McKinley 8
N. Lewisburg Triad 34, Cedarville 32
N. Olmsted 49, Westlake 7
NDCL 44, Cle. Hts. 7
Navarre Fairless 35, Loudonville 29, 2OT
Nelsonville-York 38, Waverly 13
New Albany 27, Westerville N. 26, OT
New Bremen 34, Rockford Parkway 20
New Carlisle Tecumseh 24, Urbana 12
New Concord John Glenn 44, Zanesville Maysville 0
New Lebanon Dixie 20, Waynesville 14
New Paris National Trail 35, New Madison Tri-Village 34
New Philadelphia 35, Can. Cent. Cath. 21
New Richmond 33, Norwood 0
Newark Licking Valley 57, Johnstown Northridge 20
Newbury 76, Newton Falls 37
Oak Harbor 37, Sandusky Perkins 0
Oberlin Firelands 20, Fairview 7
Olmsted Falls 42, N. Ridgeville 35
Orange 30, Chagrin Falls 22
Orrville 60, Massillon Tuslaw 38
Orwell Grand Valley 63, Southington Chalker 13
Painesville Riverside 27, Madison 13
Pandora-Gilboa 39, Leipsic 20
Parkersburg, W.Va. 45, Marietta 10
Parma 36, Parma Normandy 0
Parma Padua 40, Garfield Hts. 20
Pataskala Licking Hts. 55, Newark Cath. 13
Pemberville Eastwood 56, Rossford 22
Peninsula Woodridge 42, Streetsboro 28
Perry 67, Wickliffe 14
Perrysburg 34, Sylvania Southview 7
Pickerington Cent. 41, Cols. Upper Arlington 7
Pickerington N. 42, Powell Olentangy Liberty 0
Piqua 36, Xenia 20
Plain City Jonathan Alder 35, Lewistown Indian Lake 34, OT
Poland Seminary 63, Ashtabula Edgewood 0
Pomeroy Meigs 45, Bidwell River Valley 28
Portsmouth Sciotoville 49, Manchester 7
Portsmouth W. 27, Raceland, Ky. 21
Proctorville Fairland 21, Ironton Rock Hill 14
Racine Southern 41, Belpre 14
Ravenna 30, Akr. Springfield 24
Ravenna SE 49, Hudson WRA 12
Reedsville Eastern 40, Crown City S. Gallia 20
Reynoldsburg 41, Westerville Cent. 31
Richmond Hts. 64, Gates Mills Hawken 36
Richwood N. Union 21, Ontario 17
Rocky River Lutheran W. 21, Wellington 0
Rootstown 48, Vienna Mathews 14
Sandusky 58, Tol. Bowsher 0
Sarahsville Shenandoah 28, Cameron, W.Va. 12
Shelby 55, Norwalk 14
Sidney 42, W. Carrollton 0
Sidney Lehman 55, Marion Elgin 8
Smithville 31, Rittman 10
Solon 28, Strongsville 14
South 46, Eastlake N. 13
Southeastern 40, Piketon 27
Sparta Highland 34, Centerburg 6
Spencerville 21, Ada 17
Spring. Kenton Ridge 42, St. Paris Graham 14
Spring. NW 7, Spring. Shawnee 6
Springfield 33, Lebanon 14
St. Clairsville 34, Wintersville Indian Creek 28
St. Marys Memorial 30, Kenton 13
Steubenville 55, USO, Pa. 20
Sugarcreek Garaway 43, Malvern 12
Sullivan Black River 53, Oberlin 7
Swanton 43, Metamora Evergreen 22
Sycamore Mohawk 31, Upper Sandusky 8
Sylvania Northview 24, Holland Springfield 21
Tallmadge 28, Dover 21
Tecumseh, Mich. 20, Tol. Waite 0
Thornville Sheridan 64, Zanesville W. Muskingum 0
Tiffin Calvert 34, Gibsonburg 28
Tipp City Tippecanoe 23, Fairborn 21
Tol. Cent. Cath. 41, Oregon Clay 10
Tol. Ottawa Hills 41, Northwood 14
Tol. Whitmer 47, Lima Sr. 14
Tontogany Otsego 35, Genoa Area 32
Toronto 40, Leetonia 7
Trenton Edgewood 28, Harrison 17
Trotwood-Madison 59, Greenville 0
Troy 31, Miamisburg 21
Troy Christian 28, Greenfield McClain 7
Uhrichsville Claymont 46, Magnolia Sandy Valley 7
Van Buren 24, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 20
Vandalia Butler 50, Riverside Stebbins 15
Vermilion 45, Tiffin Columbian 31
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 18, Union City Mississinawa Valley 6
W. Jefferson 42, Spring. Cath. Cent. 14
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 49, Strasburg-Franklin 26
W. Liberty-Salem 72, Spring. Greenon 0
W. Unity Hilltop 32, Edon 31
Wadsworth 41, Stow-Munroe Falls 28
Wahama, W.Va. 28, Stewart Federal Hocking 8
Wapakoneta 36, Elida 33
Warren Howland 14, Hubbard 6
Warrensville Hts. 44, Cle. VASJ 27
Waterford 49, New Matamoras Frontier 7
Wauseon 48, Bryan 14
Wellston 50, Albany Alexander 7
West Salem Northwestern 22, Jeromesville Hillsdale 20
Westerville S. 47, Sunbury Big Walnut 14
Wheelersburg 38, Jackson 14
Wheeling Park, W.Va. 55, Cambridge 34
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 31, Bowling Green 0
Williamsport Westfall 34, Frankfort Adena 27
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 40, Franklin Furnace Green 8
Wilmington 62, Lees Creek E. Clinton 3
Wooster 21, Lexington 7
Worthington Christian 27, Grove City Christian 3
Youngs. Liberty 40, Campbell Memorial 7
Youngs. Mooney 21, Youngs. Boardman 7
Youngs. Ursuline 28, Warren Harding 24
Zanesville 41, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Lorain vs. Put-in-Bay, ccd.