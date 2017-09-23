Posted on by

OVP Week 5 Box Scores


Gallia Academy 36, Portsmouth 35

PHS 13 0 16 6 35
GAHS 6 16 14 0 36

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

GA: Justin McClelland 25 run (pass failed) 11:24

P: Deante Parker 23 pass from Isaac Kelly (Joel Bowling kick) 5:18

P: Talyn Parker 5 run (kick failed) 1:12

Second Quarter

GA: Jacob Campbell 9 run (Caleb Henry pass from McClelland) 7:39

GA: Campbell 28 pass from McClelland (Campbell run) :47

Third Quarter

P: Kelly 7 run (Deante Parker pass from Kelly) 10:20

GA: Campbell 43 run (Cade Roberts pass from McClelland) 9:05

P: Kelly 62 run (Talyn Parker run) 8:42

GA: Campbell 3 run (run failed) 4:41

Fourth Quarter

P: D.J. Pearsall 23 pass from Kelly (pass failed) 3:04

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * P GA
First Downs 21 21
Rushes-Yards 45-325 37-234
Pass Yards 76 190
Total Yards 401 424
Comp-Att-Int 5-10-0 10-15-0
Penalties-Yards 5-30 5-30
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-1

RUSHING

P: Isaac Kelly 18-209, Talyn Parker 24-108, D.J. Pearsall 2-4, Reese Johnson 1-4.

GA: Jacob Campbell 14-106, Justin McClelland 14-78, Boo Pullins 8-40, Cory Call 1-10.

PASSING

P: Isaac Kelly 5-10-0 76.

GA: Justin McClelland 10-15-0 190.

RECEIVING

P: D.J. Pearsall 2-41, Deante Parker 2-20, Logan Carter 1-15.

GA: Garrett Burns 2-67, Caleb Henry 2-39, Jacob Campbell 2-33, John Stout 2-26, Cade Roberts 2-25.

^^^

Eastern 40, South Gallia 20

E 14 14 6 6 40
SG 7 7 6 0 20

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

E: Nate Durst 1 run (kick failed) 7:37

SG: Kyle Northup 85 kickoff return (Sviatoslav Hryhorenko kick) 7:23

E: Sharp Facemyer 5 pass from Durst (Durst run) 3:48

Second Quarter

SG: Northup 3 run (Hryhorenko kick) 10:48

E: Blaise Facemyer 10 pass from Durst (Daniel Harris kick) 7:24

E: Josh Brewer 4 pass from Durst (Harris kick) :19

Third Quarter

SG: Jacob Birtcher 6 run (kick blocked) 3:51

E: Sharp Facemyer 19 pass from Durst (kick blocked) 1:13

Fourth Quarter

E: Brewer 9 pass from Durst (run failed) 2:15

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * E SG
First Downs 19 9
Rushes-Yards 35-229 33-123
Pass Yards 115 26
Total Yards 344 149
Comp-Att-Int 9-12-0 4-10-0
Penalties-Yards 5-50 6-40
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-0

RUSHING

E: Josh Brewer 18-93, Nate Durst 10-84, Steven Fitzgerald 3-30, Blaise Facemyer 3-12, Blake Newland.

SG: Jacob Birtcher 14-52, Kyle Northup 16-47, A.J. Woodall 3-24.

PASSING

E: Nate Durst 9-12-0 115

SG: Kyle Northup 4-9-0 26, Jacob Birtcher 0-1-0 0.

RECEIVING

E: Blaise Facemyer 4-67, Sharp Facemyer 2-23, Josh Brewer 2-13, Steven Fitzgerald 1-12.

SG: Jacob Birtcher 2-13, Bryceton Folden 2-13.

^^^

Wahama 28, Federal Hocking 8

FH 8 0 0 0 8
W 6 16 0 6 28

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

FH: Hunter Smith 1 run (Branden Gould pass from Smith) 7:45

W: Colton Arrington 3 run (kick failed) 4:10

Second Quarter

W: Bryton Grate 1 run (Johnnie Board run) 9:13

W: Christian Thomas 16 pass from Grate (Board run) 1:11

Fourth Quarter

W: Thomas 1 run (kick failed) 11:55

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * FH W
First Downs 11 25
Rushes-Yards 26-77 50-316
Pass Yards 72 28
Total Yards 149 344
Comp-Att-Int 5-16-0 2-6-1
Penalties-Yards 4-25 8-80
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1

RUSHING

FH: Hunter Smith 18-55, Adam Douglas 5-12, Brandon Gould 2-3, Quinton Basim 1-7.

W: Christian Thomas 17-144, Brady Bumgarner 14-85, Colton Arrington 13-77, Bryton Grate 4-14, Johnnie Board 1-(-1_, Coltyn Hendrick 1-(-3).

PASSING

FH: Hunter Smith 5-16-0 72.

W: Bryton Grate 2-7-1 28.

RECEIVING

FH: Branden Gould 3-46, Trevor Ball 2-26.

W: Christian Thomas 2-28.

^^^

Meigs 45, River Valley 28

M 12 20 0 13 45
RV 0 6 14 8 28

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

M: Lane Cullums 44 run (kick failed) 10:07

M: Weston Baer 90 pass from Cory Cox (run failed) 3:06

Second Quarter

M: Zach Bartrum 1 run (Jake Kennedy kick) 8:29

M: Cullums 15 run (Kennedy kick) 2:08

M: Bartrum 22 pass from Cox (kick blocked) 0:15

RV: Jarret McCarley 40 pass from Patrick Brown (pass failed) 0:00

Third Quarter

RV: McCarley 12 pass from Brown (Colton Gilmore kick) 10:48

RV: Cole Young 1 run (Gilmore kick) 7:04

Fourth Quarter

M: Bailey Caruthers 6 pass from Cox (pass failed) 7:45

M: Bartrum 10 run (Kennedy kick) 1:59

RV: McCarley 39 pass from Brown (Brown run) 1:21

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * M RV
First Downs 23 20
Rushes-Yards 43-301 24-108
Pass Yards 307 264
Total Yards 608 372
Comp-Att-Int 13-22-0 23-35-3
Penalties-Yards 10-95 7-85
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0

RUSHING

M: Zach Bartrum 17-169, Lane Cullums 14-115, Weston Baer 4-19, Bailey Caruthers 1-7, Matthew Brown 1-2, Cole Adams 4-(-4), Cory Cox 2-(-6).

RV: Patrick Brown 15-74, Layne Fitch 4-22, Cole Young 5-12.

PASSING

M: Cory Cox 13-20-0 307, Weston Baer 0-1-0 0, Zach Bartrum 0-1-0 0.

RV: Patrick Brown 23-35-3 264.

RECEIVING

M: Weston Baer 4-185, Cole Adams 5-71, Bailey Caruthers 3-26, Zach Bartrum 2-27.

RV: Layne Fitch 10-85, Jarret McCarley 5-108, Dylan Lemley 3-28, Jordan Burns 3-23, Dustin Barber 2-2, Jared Reese 1-9.

^^^

Point Pleasant 35, Mount View 6

MV 0 0 0 6 6
PP 14 14 7 0 35

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

PP: Josh Wamsley 33 pass from Cason Payne (Jacob Bryant kick) 9:19

PP: Justin Brumfield 5 run (Bryant kick) 4:18

Second Quarter

PP: Brumfield 23 run (Bryant kick) 7:16

PP: Tucker Mayes 50 pass from Payne (Bryant kick) 4:48

Third Quarter

PP: Payne 1 run (Bryant kick) 8:59

Fourth Quarter

MV: Jashawn Collins 1 fumble recovery (run failed) 0:30

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * MV PP
First Downs 15 18
Rushes-Yards 30-52 36-248
Pass Yards 168 131
Total Yards 220 379
Comp-Att-Int 20-35-3 9-15-0
Penalties-Yards 8-42 4-30
Fumbles Lost 0 1

RUSHING

MV: Elijah Barner 16-74, Demicko King 3-14, Terry Headen 4-0, Dakota Waldron 1-(-6), Elijah Collier 6-(-30).

PP: Justin Brumfield 9-108, Cason Payne 14-103, Keshawn Stover 6-20, Alec Smith 4-17, Nick Parsons 2-7, Josh Wamsley 1-(-7).

PASSING

MV: Elijah Collier 20-35-2 168.

PP: Cason Payne 9-15-0 131.

RECEIVING

MV: Marqus Rice 5-47, Dakota Waldron 5-31, Damicko King 3-9, Elijah Barner 2-25, Aaric Cross 2-3, Ryan Short 1-32, Jaeden Powell 1-16, Malik Cowen 1-5.

PP: Tucker Mayes 4-74, Josh Wamsley 2-36, Ryan Oliver 1-13, Alec Smith 1-9, Keshawn Stover 1-(-1).

Southern 41, Belpre 14

B 0 14 0 0 14
S 20 7 7 7 41

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

S: Riley Roush 2 run (kick failed) 9:53

S: Roush 4 run (Andrew Evans kick) 4:56

S: Gage Shuler INT return (Evans Kick) 4:21

Second Quarter

B: Isaac Tullius 36 run (Bailey Sprague kick) 11:16

B: Logan Adams 8 run (Sprague kick) 7:24

S: Roush 15 run (Evans kick) :19

Third Quarter

S: Dylan Smith 35 pass from Logan Drummer (Evans kick) 9:14

Fourth Quarter

S: Smith 14 run (Evans kick) 5:00

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * B S
First Downs 12 21
Rushes-Yards 35-121 43-267
Pass Yards 27 103
Total Yards 148 370
Comp-Att-Int 5-12-2 2-8-1
Penalties-Yards 8-65

 10-110
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1

RUSHING

B: Brandon Simoniette 7-50, Isaac Tullius 7-48, Tojzae Reams 12-16, Logan Adams 8-9, Bailey Sprague 1-(-2).

S: Riley Roush 25-166, Dylan Smith 13-75, Logan Drummer 2-14, Gage Barrett 2-8, Gage Shuler 1-4.

PASSING

B: Brandon Simoniette 5-10-2 27, Bailey Sprague 0-2-0 0.

S: Logan Drummer 2-7-1 103, Dylan Smith 0-1-0 0.

RECEIVING

B: Tojzae Reams 2-16, Bailey Sprague 1-6, Isaac Tullius 1-3, Logan Adams 1-2.

S: Dylan Smith 2-103.

