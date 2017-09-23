OVP Week 5 Box Scores

Gallia Academy 36, Portsmouth 35
|PHS
|13
|0
|16
|6
|—
|35
|GAHS
|6
|16
|14
|0
|—
|36
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
GA: Justin McClelland 25 run (pass failed) 11:24
P: Deante Parker 23 pass from Isaac Kelly (Joel Bowling kick) 5:18
P: Talyn Parker 5 run (kick failed) 1:12
Second Quarter
GA: Jacob Campbell 9 run (Caleb Henry pass from McClelland) 7:39
GA: Campbell 28 pass from McClelland (Campbell run) :47
Third Quarter
P: Kelly 7 run (Deante Parker pass from Kelly) 10:20
GA: Campbell 43 run (Cade Roberts pass from McClelland) 9:05
P: Kelly 62 run (Talyn Parker run) 8:42
GA: Campbell 3 run (run failed) 4:41
Fourth Quarter
P: D.J. Pearsall 23 pass from Kelly (pass failed) 3:04
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|P
|GA
|First Downs
|21
|21
|Rushes-Yards
|45-325
|37-234
|Pass Yards
|76
|190
|Total Yards
|401
|424
|Comp-Att-Int
|5-10-0
|10-15-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-30
|5-30
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-1
RUSHING
P: Isaac Kelly 18-209, Talyn Parker 24-108, D.J. Pearsall 2-4, Reese Johnson 1-4.
GA: Jacob Campbell 14-106, Justin McClelland 14-78, Boo Pullins 8-40, Cory Call 1-10.
PASSING
P: Isaac Kelly 5-10-0 76.
GA: Justin McClelland 10-15-0 190.
RECEIVING
P: D.J. Pearsall 2-41, Deante Parker 2-20, Logan Carter 1-15.
GA: Garrett Burns 2-67, Caleb Henry 2-39, Jacob Campbell 2-33, John Stout 2-26, Cade Roberts 2-25.
^^^
Eastern 40, South Gallia 20
|E
|14
|14
|6
|6
|—
|40
|SG
|7
|7
|6
|0
|—
|20
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
E: Nate Durst 1 run (kick failed) 7:37
SG: Kyle Northup 85 kickoff return (Sviatoslav Hryhorenko kick) 7:23
E: Sharp Facemyer 5 pass from Durst (Durst run) 3:48
Second Quarter
SG: Northup 3 run (Hryhorenko kick) 10:48
E: Blaise Facemyer 10 pass from Durst (Daniel Harris kick) 7:24
E: Josh Brewer 4 pass from Durst (Harris kick) :19
Third Quarter
SG: Jacob Birtcher 6 run (kick blocked) 3:51
E: Sharp Facemyer 19 pass from Durst (kick blocked) 1:13
Fourth Quarter
E: Brewer 9 pass from Durst (run failed) 2:15
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|E
|SG
|First Downs
|19
|9
|Rushes-Yards
|35-229
|33-123
|Pass Yards
|115
|26
|Total Yards
|344
|149
|Comp-Att-Int
|9-12-0
|4-10-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-50
|6-40
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-0
RUSHING
E: Josh Brewer 18-93, Nate Durst 10-84, Steven Fitzgerald 3-30, Blaise Facemyer 3-12, Blake Newland.
SG: Jacob Birtcher 14-52, Kyle Northup 16-47, A.J. Woodall 3-24.
PASSING
E: Nate Durst 9-12-0 115
SG: Kyle Northup 4-9-0 26, Jacob Birtcher 0-1-0 0.
RECEIVING
E: Blaise Facemyer 4-67, Sharp Facemyer 2-23, Josh Brewer 2-13, Steven Fitzgerald 1-12.
SG: Jacob Birtcher 2-13, Bryceton Folden 2-13.
^^^
Wahama 28, Federal Hocking 8
|FH
|8
|0
|0
|0
|—
|8
|W
|6
|16
|0
|6
|—
|28
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
FH: Hunter Smith 1 run (Branden Gould pass from Smith) 7:45
W: Colton Arrington 3 run (kick failed) 4:10
Second Quarter
W: Bryton Grate 1 run (Johnnie Board run) 9:13
W: Christian Thomas 16 pass from Grate (Board run) 1:11
Fourth Quarter
W: Thomas 1 run (kick failed) 11:55
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|FH
|W
|First Downs
|11
|25
|Rushes-Yards
|26-77
|50-316
|Pass Yards
|72
|28
|Total Yards
|149
|344
|Comp-Att-Int
|5-16-0
|2-6-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-25
|8-80
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
RUSHING
FH: Hunter Smith 18-55, Adam Douglas 5-12, Brandon Gould 2-3, Quinton Basim 1-7.
W: Christian Thomas 17-144, Brady Bumgarner 14-85, Colton Arrington 13-77, Bryton Grate 4-14, Johnnie Board 1-(-1_, Coltyn Hendrick 1-(-3).
PASSING
FH: Hunter Smith 5-16-0 72.
W: Bryton Grate 2-7-1 28.
RECEIVING
FH: Branden Gould 3-46, Trevor Ball 2-26.
W: Christian Thomas 2-28.
^^^
Meigs 45, River Valley 28
|M
|12
|20
|0
|13
|—
|45
|RV
|0
|6
|14
|8
|—
|28
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
M: Lane Cullums 44 run (kick failed) 10:07
M: Weston Baer 90 pass from Cory Cox (run failed) 3:06
Second Quarter
M: Zach Bartrum 1 run (Jake Kennedy kick) 8:29
M: Cullums 15 run (Kennedy kick) 2:08
M: Bartrum 22 pass from Cox (kick blocked) 0:15
RV: Jarret McCarley 40 pass from Patrick Brown (pass failed) 0:00
Third Quarter
RV: McCarley 12 pass from Brown (Colton Gilmore kick) 10:48
RV: Cole Young 1 run (Gilmore kick) 7:04
Fourth Quarter
M: Bailey Caruthers 6 pass from Cox (pass failed) 7:45
M: Bartrum 10 run (Kennedy kick) 1:59
RV: McCarley 39 pass from Brown (Brown run) 1:21
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|M
|RV
|First Downs
|23
|20
|Rushes-Yards
|43-301
|24-108
|Pass Yards
|307
|264
|Total Yards
|608
|372
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-22-0
|23-35-3
|Penalties-Yards
|10-95
|7-85
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
RUSHING
M: Zach Bartrum 17-169, Lane Cullums 14-115, Weston Baer 4-19, Bailey Caruthers 1-7, Matthew Brown 1-2, Cole Adams 4-(-4), Cory Cox 2-(-6).
RV: Patrick Brown 15-74, Layne Fitch 4-22, Cole Young 5-12.
PASSING
M: Cory Cox 13-20-0 307, Weston Baer 0-1-0 0, Zach Bartrum 0-1-0 0.
RV: Patrick Brown 23-35-3 264.
RECEIVING
M: Weston Baer 4-185, Cole Adams 5-71, Bailey Caruthers 3-26, Zach Bartrum 2-27.
RV: Layne Fitch 10-85, Jarret McCarley 5-108, Dylan Lemley 3-28, Jordan Burns 3-23, Dustin Barber 2-2, Jared Reese 1-9.
^^^
Point Pleasant 35, Mount View 6
|MV
|0
|0
|0
|6
|—
|6
|PP
|14
|14
|7
|0
|—
|35
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
PP: Josh Wamsley 33 pass from Cason Payne (Jacob Bryant kick) 9:19
PP: Justin Brumfield 5 run (Bryant kick) 4:18
Second Quarter
PP: Brumfield 23 run (Bryant kick) 7:16
PP: Tucker Mayes 50 pass from Payne (Bryant kick) 4:48
Third Quarter
PP: Payne 1 run (Bryant kick) 8:59
Fourth Quarter
MV: Jashawn Collins 1 fumble recovery (run failed) 0:30
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|MV
|PP
|First Downs
|15
|18
|Rushes-Yards
|30-52
|36-248
|Pass Yards
|168
|131
|Total Yards
|220
|379
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-35-3
|9-15-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-42
|4-30
|Fumbles Lost
|0
|1
RUSHING
MV: Elijah Barner 16-74, Demicko King 3-14, Terry Headen 4-0, Dakota Waldron 1-(-6), Elijah Collier 6-(-30).
PP: Justin Brumfield 9-108, Cason Payne 14-103, Keshawn Stover 6-20, Alec Smith 4-17, Nick Parsons 2-7, Josh Wamsley 1-(-7).
PASSING
MV: Elijah Collier 20-35-2 168.
PP: Cason Payne 9-15-0 131.
RECEIVING
MV: Marqus Rice 5-47, Dakota Waldron 5-31, Damicko King 3-9, Elijah Barner 2-25, Aaric Cross 2-3, Ryan Short 1-32, Jaeden Powell 1-16, Malik Cowen 1-5.
PP: Tucker Mayes 4-74, Josh Wamsley 2-36, Ryan Oliver 1-13, Alec Smith 1-9, Keshawn Stover 1-(-1).
Southern 41, Belpre 14
|B
|0
|14
|0
|0
|—
|14
|S
|20
|7
|7
|7
|—
|41
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
S: Riley Roush 2 run (kick failed) 9:53
S: Roush 4 run (Andrew Evans kick) 4:56
S: Gage Shuler INT return (Evans Kick) 4:21
Second Quarter
B: Isaac Tullius 36 run (Bailey Sprague kick) 11:16
B: Logan Adams 8 run (Sprague kick) 7:24
S: Roush 15 run (Evans kick) :19
Third Quarter
S: Dylan Smith 35 pass from Logan Drummer (Evans kick) 9:14
Fourth Quarter
S: Smith 14 run (Evans kick) 5:00
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|B
|S
|First Downs
|12
|21
|Rushes-Yards
|35-121
|43-267
|Pass Yards
|27
|103
|Total Yards
|148
|370
|Comp-Att-Int
|5-12-2
|2-8-1
|Penalties-Yards
|8-65
|10-110
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
RUSHING
B: Brandon Simoniette 7-50, Isaac Tullius 7-48, Tojzae Reams 12-16, Logan Adams 8-9, Bailey Sprague 1-(-2).
S: Riley Roush 25-166, Dylan Smith 13-75, Logan Drummer 2-14, Gage Barrett 2-8, Gage Shuler 1-4.
PASSING
B: Brandon Simoniette 5-10-2 27, Bailey Sprague 0-2-0 0.
S: Logan Drummer 2-7-1 103, Dylan Smith 0-1-0 0.
RECEIVING
B: Tojzae Reams 2-16, Bailey Sprague 1-6, Isaac Tullius 1-3, Logan Adams 1-2.
S: Dylan Smith 2-103.