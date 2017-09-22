Point, Wahama earn wins

There’s no place like Homecoming.

Both Point Pleasant and Wahama started Homecoming festivities in grand style after each program posted home wins during Week 5 football contests in Mason County.

The Big Blacks (4-1) picked up their fourth consecutive win following a 35-6 decision over Mount View, while the White Falcons (1-4) snapped a nine-game losing skid following a 28-8 triumph over Federal Hocking.

Point Pleasant led 28-0 at halftime and rolled to its fifth straight Homecoming victory at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field. Brooke was the last team to beat PPHS on Homecoming, doing so by a 34-33 count back in 2012.

Wahama was down 8-6 after one period, but the hosts closed the game with 22 unanswered points en route to knocking off the Lancers for a ninth consecutive season.

WHS last won a Homecoming contest two years ago against these same Lancers, which ended up as a 31-15 decision at Bachtel Stadium.

Hannan — fresh off its only win of the season last Saturday at Hundred — had a scheduled bye this weekend, but returns to action next Friday for Week 6 action when it hosts Jenkins (KY) at 7:30 p.m.

Point Pleasant travels to Parkersburg South next Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Wahama will host Trimble in a Week 6 TVC Hocking contest Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Due to an early deadline, the Mason County football openers from Week 4 will be available in full detail in the Tuesday sports edition of the Point Pleasant Register. Game stories will be available online at mydailyregister.com before appearing in print.

Point Pleasant sophomore Jovone Johnson, right, returns an interception during the second quarter of Friday night’s Week 5 football game against Mount View at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2017/09/web1_9.23-PP-Johnson.jpg Point Pleasant sophomore Jovone Johnson, right, returns an interception during the second quarter of Friday night’s Week 5 football game against Mount View at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.